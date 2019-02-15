AJ Pritchard admits he is unsure about his future on Strictly Come Dancing

AJ Pritchard revealed he hasn't been asked back to Strictly yet. Picture: ITV News

The Strictly Come Dancing star is yet to be invited back to the show by bosses.

AJ Pritchard has sent Strictly fans wild after revealing that he "doesn't know" whether he'll be part of the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The 24-year-old dancer told ITV news that he was unsure whether he would be participating in the show again.

He said: "I don't know yet, we'll wait and see, hopefully. I'd love to, it's the best job in the world."

This comes after fellow Strictly pro Kevin Clifton also admitted he hasn't been invited back to the show yet.

AJ was most recently partnered with Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman, 26, and the pair made it through to the semi-finals of the 2018 series.

They were knocked out of the competition by Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and dancer Pasha Kovalev who this week announced his resignation from the show.

When asked about this AJ admitted his surprise to hear about the 39-year-old Russian dancer's decision.

He said: "I was so shocked. It's so sad. I'm going to miss him"