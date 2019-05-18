Eurovision 2019 song order: See tonight's schedule in full

Eurovision 2019 is upon us! Picture: Eurovision

Eurovision 2019 is about to kick off, bringing us the best - and most bizarre - performances from across Europe (and Australia).

Eurovision

Eurovision 2019 running order:

1. Malta: Michaela - Chameleon

2. Albania: Jonida Maliqi - Ktheju tokës

3. Czech Republic: Lake Malawi - Friend of a Friend

4. Germany: S!sters - Sister

5. Russia: Sergey Lazarev - Scream

6. Denmark: Leonora - Love Is Forever

7. San Marino: Serhat - Say Na Na Na

8. North Macedonia: Tamara Todevska - Proud

9. Sweden: John Lundvik - Too Late For Love

10. Slovenia: Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl - Sebi

Australia's entry is Kate Miller. Picture: Thomas Hanses/Eurovision

11. Cyprus: Tamta - Replay

12. The Netherlands: Duncan Laurence - Arcade

13. Greece: Katerine Duska - Better Love

14. Israel: Kobi Marimi - Home

15. Norway: KEiiNO - Spirit in the Sky

16. United Kingdom: Michael Rice - Bigger Than Us

17. Iceland: Hatari - Hatrið mun sigra

18. Estonia: Victor Crone - Storm

19. Belarus: ZENA - Like It

20. Azerbaijan: Chingiz - Truth

21. France: Bilal Hassani - Roi

22. Italy: Mahmood - Soldi

23. Serbia: Nevena Božović - Kruna

24. Switzerland: Luca Hänni - She Got Me

25. Australia: Kate Miller-Heidke - Zero Gravity

26. Spain: Miki - La Venda

Who's favourite to win and when did the UK last take home the trophy?

This year's favourite to win is The Netherlands, but here's hoping the UK's entry, Michael Rice, will knock the socks off viewers and get us a decent result this year!

The last time the UK won was back in 1997, when Katrina and the Waves sang "Love Shine a Light".