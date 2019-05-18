Eurovision 2019 song order: See tonight's schedule in full

18 May 2019, 20:12 | Updated: 18 May 2019, 20:16

Eurovision 2019 is upon us!
Eurovision 2019 is upon us! Picture: Eurovision

Eurovision 2019 is about to kick off, bringing us the best - and most bizarre - performances from across Europe (and Australia).

Eurovision

Eurovision 2019 running order:

1. Malta: Michaela - Chameleon

2. Albania: Jonida Maliqi - Ktheju tokës

3. Czech Republic: Lake Malawi - Friend of a Friend

4. Germany: S!sters - Sister

5. Russia: Sergey Lazarev - Scream

6. Denmark: Leonora - Love Is Forever

7. San Marino: Serhat - Say Na Na Na

8. North Macedonia: Tamara Todevska - Proud

9. Sweden: John Lundvik - Too Late For Love

10. Slovenia: Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl - Sebi

Australia's entry is Kate Miller
Australia's entry is Kate Miller. Picture: Thomas Hanses/Eurovision

11. Cyprus: Tamta - Replay

12. The Netherlands: Duncan Laurence - Arcade

13. Greece: Katerine Duska - Better Love

14. Israel: Kobi Marimi - Home

15. Norway: KEiiNO - Spirit in the Sky

16. United Kingdom: Michael Rice - Bigger Than Us

17. Iceland: Hatari - Hatrið mun sigra

18. Estonia: Victor Crone - Storm

19. Belarus: ZENA - Like It

20. Azerbaijan: Chingiz - Truth

21. France: Bilal Hassani - Roi

22. Italy: Mahmood - Soldi

23. Serbia: Nevena Božović - Kruna

24. Switzerland: Luca Hänni - She Got Me

25. Australia: Kate Miller-Heidke - Zero Gravity

26. Spain: Miki - La Venda

Who's favourite to win and when did the UK last take home the trophy?

This year's favourite to win is The Netherlands, but here's hoping the UK's entry, Michael Rice, will knock the socks off viewers and get us a decent result this year!

The last time the UK won was back in 1997, when Katrina and the Waves sang "Love Shine a Light".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Eurovision

What time does Eurovision start, what channel is it on and who’s representing the UK this year?
Will Fleabag have another series?

Fleabag season 3: Will there be a third series to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hit TV show?
The Eurovision Song Contest odds are in

Who will win Eurovision 2019? Latest odds and favourites for this year
Courteney Cox gave fans a glimpse of an unseen moment

Courtney Cox shares unseen Friends throwback photo taken before the show aired
The Chase fans spotted something awkward during Thursday's show

The Chase viewers cringe as Mark Labbett gushes about 'cheating' wife

Trending on Heart

Last year's winner was Netta from Israel

When did the UK last win the Eurovision Song Contest, and who are the past winning entries?
The £4 Lidl perfume is being compared to the £98 Coco Mademoiselle

Customers are bulk-buying this Lidl perfume that's a dupe for Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Beauty

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in the pool

PrettyLittleThing branded ‘laughable’ after bikini’s dye runs in water

Fashion

Billie accidentally posted the edited and non-edited pics before swiftly deleting them

Billie Faiers caught editing her waist in Instagram fail

Showbiz

You can now pay extra to ensure you have a little more room

Flyers can now pay to leave the middle seat free for more space

Travel

The vegan diet has been branded as 'dangerous' by professors.

Doctor claims parents who force veganism on kids should be prosecuted

Food & Health