18 May 2019, 20:12 | Updated: 18 May 2019, 20:16
Eurovision 2019 is about to kick off, bringing us the best - and most bizarre - performances from across Europe (and Australia).
Eurovision
1. Malta: Michaela - Chameleon
2. Albania: Jonida Maliqi - Ktheju tokës
3. Czech Republic: Lake Malawi - Friend of a Friend
4. Germany: S!sters - Sister
5. Russia: Sergey Lazarev - Scream
6. Denmark: Leonora - Love Is Forever
7. San Marino: Serhat - Say Na Na Na
8. North Macedonia: Tamara Todevska - Proud
9. Sweden: John Lundvik - Too Late For Love
10. Slovenia: Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl - Sebi
11. Cyprus: Tamta - Replay
12. The Netherlands: Duncan Laurence - Arcade
13. Greece: Katerine Duska - Better Love
14. Israel: Kobi Marimi - Home
15. Norway: KEiiNO - Spirit in the Sky
16. United Kingdom: Michael Rice - Bigger Than Us
17. Iceland: Hatari - Hatrið mun sigra
18. Estonia: Victor Crone - Storm
19. Belarus: ZENA - Like It
20. Azerbaijan: Chingiz - Truth
21. France: Bilal Hassani - Roi
22. Italy: Mahmood - Soldi
23. Serbia: Nevena Božović - Kruna
24. Switzerland: Luca Hänni - She Got Me
25. Australia: Kate Miller-Heidke - Zero Gravity
26. Spain: Miki - La Venda
This year's favourite to win is The Netherlands, but here's hoping the UK's entry, Michael Rice, will knock the socks off viewers and get us a decent result this year!
The last time the UK won was back in 1997, when Katrina and the Waves sang "Love Shine a Light".