Finding Alice cast: Who is Harry actor Jason Merrells and what else has he been in?

17 January 2021, 19:00

Jason Merrells plays Harry in Finding Alice
Jason Merrells plays Harry in Finding Alice. Picture: PA Images/ITV

Who did Jason Merrells play in Emmerdale and is he married?

Finding Alice is a brand new drama on ITV which follows the story of widow Alice as she comes to terms with the death of her husband Harry.

The series stars Keeley Hawes alongside well-known faces such as Nigel Havers and Joanna Lumley, as well as Jason Merrells who plays the role of Harry.

Described as ‘Mr Charisma’, Harry was the family’s money-maker and was a successful builder who had just designed and built a new home for Alice and their daughter, Charlotte.

Unfortunately, after his tragic death, it’s revealed that Harry might have been hiding a few secrets...

But what do we know about actor Jason and who did he play in Emmerdale?

How old is Finding Alice actor Jason Merrells?

Jason Scott Merrells is 52-years-old and was born 2 November 1968 in Epping, Essex.

The actor studied at the Buckhurst Hill County High School from 1980 to 1986 and later at the Chichester University, where he studied fine art.

He got his first role in the film To Die For back in 1994, before going on to star as receptionist Matt Hawley in Casualty between 1994 and 1997.

Read More: Emmerdale star Ben Freeman joins EastEnders as mysterious newcomer connected to Chelsea Fox

What TV shows has Jason Merrells been in?

Jason now has a long list of credits to his name including Thief Takers and The Bill.

Jason Merrells is married to actress Emma Lowndes
Jason Merrells is married to actress Emma Lowndes. Picture: PA Images

He also played Martin Leach in Clocking Off, Gavin Ferraday in Cutting It and Jack Rimmer in Waterloo Road.

The star went on to play Declan Macey in ITV soap Emmerdale between 2010–2014.

Recent roles have included Safe House, Agatha Raisin and Midsomer Murders.

Jason has starred in many stage productions and also turned his hand to directing, completing his first short film ‘Le Petit Mort’ in 2007.

Is Jason Merrells’ married?

Jason Merrells is married to fellow actress Emma Lowndes and the pair share a daughter, Martha.

Emma is best known for playing Margie Drewe in Downton Abbey and also starred in Call The Midwife and played Annie in Military Wives.

He was previously married to Zerlina Hughes, with whom he has a son, Jackson, and a daughter, Katya.

He also has two daughters, Camille and Gina, from his first marriage.

