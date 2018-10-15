Your front door could boost the value of your home by thousands

Your front door could make a huge difference when selling your home. Picture: Getty

Paying attention to the front of your home could makes thousands of pounds worth of difference to the value of your home.

Your front door could be the key to increasing the value of your property according to estate agents.

Founder of online estate agents Emoov, Russell Quirk told The Sun: "Much like what someone's shoes may say about them, the front door is often indicative of the condition of the home overall.

"It's a potential buyer's focal point as they decide, very quickly, whether they love or loathe your property.

"A faded, tired looking entrance is potentially hugely detrimental to kerb appeal and therefore to price too."

Classic colours such as red are the best option for your front door. Picture: Getty

Apparently the front door is the third most important feature that potential buyers look at when buying a house.

If you're looking to spruce up the front of your home Russell said to avoid colours such as yellow, green and brown and opt for more classic colours such as blue, black or red.

It's also worth considering the material your front door is made from; make sure its durable but looks good too.

You can't judge a book by its cover but apparently you can judge a house by its front door!