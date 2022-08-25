Gladiators to return to TV next year

25 August 2022, 15:32 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 15:37

Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'
Gladiator is returning with a 'new generation of super-humans'. Picture: Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gladiators is set to make a triumphant return to UK television next year, 13 years after it last appeared on our screens.

Gladiators will return to TV next year, it has been confirmed.

The show, which was a huge hit in the 1990s, last aired on UK television in 2009.

The original series, hosted by John Fashanu and Ulrika Jonsson, ran on ITV from 1992 to 2000 before it was bought back by Sky between 2008 and 2009.

Gladiators Wolf, Jet, Hunter, Cobra, Saracen, Warrior, Rhino and Lightning found fame on the original show.

Ulrika Jonsson hosted the original series alongside John Fashanu
Ulrika Jonsson hosted the original series alongside John Fashanu. Picture: Alamy

Now, the competition of strength and speed will return on BBC One with filming beginning at Utilita Arena in Sheffield in 2023.

The new Gladiators series will have 11 episodes and will showcase a "new generation of super-humans", the BBC said in a statement.

BBC Director of Unscripted Shows, Kate Phillips, said: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

"Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You'll have to tune in to find out."

The new Gladiators series will have 11 episodes and will air in 2023
The new Gladiators series will have 11 episodes and will air in 2023. Picture: Alamy

Holly Willoughby's husband Dan Baldwin, who is the managing director of Hungry Bear – the company producing the new series – said in a statement: "It's the perfect time for Gladiators to return.

"What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime?

"Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting onto your screens on BBC One and iPlayer."

Read more:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Here's what we know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Are any of the couples still together?

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

Couple with 40-year age gap still happily married after 17 years

This Morning

Ekin-Su and Alison Hammond are among fan favourites to replace Laura Whitmore as Love Island host

Who will host Love Island after Laura Whitmore quits show?

Laura Whitmore announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island

Laura Whitmore quits as host of Love Island

Bradley Walsh was shocked by The Chase contestants

The Chase’s Bradley Walsh gobsmacked as two contestants break record

Trending on Heart

A man found this huge spider in his home in Manchester

Man finds huge 'monster' spider lurking in the shadows of his UK home

Lifestyle

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Ashley Cain refuses to cut his beard as daughter Azaylia 'used to grab it'

Celebrities

Nick Kyrgios being sued by Wimbledon spectator who he complained about during the 2022 Men's Final

Nick Kyrgios sued by Wimbledon spectator after claiming she was 'drunk out of her mind'

News

Eurotunnel Le Shuttle passengers had to walk through a service tunnel to escape

Eurotunnel passengers stranded underground 'for five hours' after train breaks down

Lifestyle

Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith announced their engagement this week

EastEnders actor Toby-Alexander Smith and Emmerdale's Amy Walsh announce engagement

Celebrities

Spider season is almost here, are you ready?

Spiders preparing to invade your home as mating season approaches

Lifestyle

The hot weather will return for the Bank Holiday

August Bank Holiday weekend set to be a scorcher

Weather

Experts have argued that more sleep will improve students' mental health and grades

Schools introduce later start times to battle sleep deprivation in kids

Lifestyle

Kefir the Maine Coon cat is only one-year-old, which means he's not done growing!

This Maine Coon cat is so big people often mistake him for a dog

Lifestyle

Gerard Butler paid tribute to his 'dear friend' Darius

Gerard Butler pays tribute to 'dear friend' Darius Danesh Campbell following tragic death

Celebrities

Vogue Williams has called out a plane passenger

Vogue Williams calls out passenger who refused to swap seats on a plane for her kids

Celebrities

Katrina Ridley talks through the most sustainable period products

Best sustainable period products for 2022 including menstrual cups and reusable pads

Lifestyle

Jake Maddock thinks 10 years is an ideal age gap in a relationship

Relationship coach claims women should date men 10 years older than them

Lifestyle

Rose Ayling-Ellis has quit EastEnders

Why did EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis quit soap as Frankie Lewis?

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell welcomed their first baby last week

Chloe Madeley thanks midwives after revealing childbirth 'did not go to plan'

Celebrities