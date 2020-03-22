On Air Now
Heart's Feel Good Weekend with Emma Bunton 7pm - 10pm
22 March 2020, 20:00 | Updated: 22 March 2020, 20:01
Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital series 3? And who else stars in the ITV show? Here's everything you need to know...
The Good Karma Hospital is back for its third series.
Set in a South Indian hospital, the medical drama will see the likes of Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia and James Krishna Floyd reprising their roles.
But who is in the cast of The Good Karma Hospital? Find out everything...
Scarlett Alice Johnson plays the new role of Tommy McConnell in The Good Karma Hospital.
Tommy is the daughter of Greg, and while she’s very charming, Tommy is hiding a secret from her dad.
Scarlett is best known for her roles as Vicki Fowler in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Laura Derbyshire in the BBC Three sitcom Pramface.
Viewers will also recognise her from Call the Midwife and Babylon.
Amanda is back playing Lydia Fonseca, a strong-willed English doctor at the heart of the hospital.
Amanda has been in the likes of New Tricks, Mike Bassett: England Manager and At Home with the Braithwaites.
Neil plays Lydia's partner Greg McConnell who runs the local bar. He has previousy been in dramas such as Line of Duty, Men Behaving Badly, Waterloo Road and is the voice of Bob the Builder.
Ruby Walker - played by Amrita - is a hard-working doctor who is caught up in a romance with Gabriel. Amrita starred in Game of Thrones as Irri.
James Krishna Floyd plays Ruby’s love interest Gabriel.
James has been in other TV shows such as The Infidel with David Baddiel, Dream Team and My Brother the Devil.
Nurse Mari Rodriguez is played by Nimmi Harasgama. Nimmi has previously starred in other TV shows such as Doctors and Requiem.
Other stars include Sayani Gupta (Jyoti Gill), Priyanka Bose (Aisha Ray), Darshan Jariwala (Dr Ram Nair) and Kenneth Cranham (Ted Dalyrmple).
The Good Karma Hospital is on ITV every Sunday at 8pm.