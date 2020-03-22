The Good Karma Hospital series 3 cast: Who plays Tommy and what other actors are in the cast?

Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital? Picture: ITV

Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital series 3? And who else stars in the ITV show? Here's everything you need to know...

The Good Karma Hospital is back for its third series.

Set in a South Indian hospital, the medical drama will see the likes of Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia and James Krishna Floyd reprising their roles.

But who is in the cast of The Good Karma Hospital? Find out everything...

Who plays Tommy in The Good Karma Hospital?

Scarlett Alice Johnson plays the new role of Tommy McConnell in The Good Karma Hospital.

Tommy is the daughter of Greg, and while she’s very charming, Tommy is hiding a secret from her dad.

Scarlett Alice Johnson plays Tommy McConnell. Picture: ITV

Scarlett is best known for her roles as Vicki Fowler in the BBC soap opera EastEnders and Laura Derbyshire in the BBC Three sitcom Pramface.

Viewers will also recognise her from Call the Midwife and Babylon.

Who else is int the cast of The Good Karma Hospital?

Amanda Redman as Lydia Fonseca

Amanda Redman as Lydia Fonseca in The Good Karma Hospital. Picture: ITV

Amanda is back playing Lydia Fonseca, a strong-willed English doctor at the heart of the hospital.

Amanda has been in the likes of New Tricks, Mike Bassett: England Manager and At Home with the Braithwaites.

Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell

Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell in The Good Karma Hospital. Picture: ITV

Neil plays Lydia's partner Greg McConnell who runs the local bar. He has previousy been in dramas such as Line of Duty, Men Behaving Badly, Waterloo Road and is the voice of Bob the Builder.

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker

Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker in The Good Karma Hospital. Picture: ITV

Ruby Walker - played by Amrita - is a hard-working doctor who is caught up in a romance with Gabriel. Amrita starred in Game of Thrones as Irri.

James Krishna Floyd as Gabriel Varma

James Krishna Floyd as Gabriel Varma in The Good Karma Hospital. Picture: ITV

James Krishna Floyd plays Ruby’s love interest Gabriel.

James has been in other TV shows such as The Infidel with David Baddiel, Dream Team and My Brother the Devil.

Nimmi Harasgama as Mari Rodriguez

Nimmi Harasgama as Mari Rodriguez in The Good Karma Hospital. Picture: ITV

Nurse Mari Rodriguez is played by Nimmi Harasgama. Nimmi has previously starred in other TV shows such as Doctors and Requiem.

Other stars include Sayani Gupta (Jyoti Gill), Priyanka Bose (Aisha Ray), Darshan Jariwala (Dr Ram Nair) and Kenneth Cranham (Ted Dalyrmple).

The Good Karma Hospital is on ITV every Sunday at 8pm.