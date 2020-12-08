Matt Hancock bursts into tears on Good Morning Britain over first vaccine jabs

By Alice Dear

The Health Secretary was left overwhelmed with emotion as he discussed William Shakespeare and Margaret Keenan receiving the first coronavirus vaccine jabs.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock broke down in tears during an interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain today.

Mr Hancock was overcome with emotion as he discussed the first coronavirus vaccinations which took place this morning at a hospital in Coventry.

The Health Secretary was overcome with emotions during an interview on Good Morning Britain. Picture: ITV

Margaret Keenan, 90, and William Shakespeare, 81, were the first two people to be administered the vaccine through a jab in a historic day being called 'V-Day'.

After hearing from Mr Shakespeare on Good Morning Britain, Matt Hancock broke down in tears as host Piers asked: "You're quite emotional?"

The Health Secretary wiped his eyes as he explained: "It's just been such a tough year for so many people, and there's William Shakespeare putting it simply for everybody, that we can get on with our lives."

Matt Hancock was ecstatic about the first Brit vaccine jabs. Picture: ITV

He went on: "There's still a few months to go, I still have this worry – we can't blow it now Piers, we've still got to get the vaccine to millions of people, so we've got to keep sticking by the rules.

"There's so much work gone into this, and I really – it makes you proud to be British."

Mr Hancock finished by saying: "It looks like such a small thing but it means so much because this is the route out of this pandemic, and by God we need one."

William Shakespeare was one of the first to have the vaccine jab. Picture: PA

Speaking of the vaccine, William Shakespeare said: "Groundbreaking, I think, isn't it.

"It could make the difference to our lives from now on. It’s the start of changing our lives and our lifestyle."

Margaret Keenan, who was the first to get the jab this morning at 6:31am, celebrated the occasion with a cup of tea.

Margaret, who will celebrate her birthday next week, said: "I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”

