When is the Grease prequel out, who's in the cast and when was the original with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John released?

10 April 2019, 10:50

A prequel to the original Grease movie is rumoured to be on its way
A prequel to the original Grease movie is rumoured to be on its way. Picture: Getty

It's been announced that a new Grease prequel, called Summer Loving, is on its way!

Since its release in the late 1970s, the original Grease movie has established itself as a cult classic. Now, it's been revealed that a new prequel is in the works.

Here's everything we know so far - including info about the release date, the cast and the plot...

READ MORE: 9 Times John Travolta Proved That He Is Lord Of The Dance

What is Summer Loving about?

Summer Loving is said to expand on the lyrics from the famous song, 'Summer Nights' - meaning we will get to see what went down between Sandy and Danny THAT summer!

Paramount's Players division have apparently been playing with the idea for some time now, and are keen to explore the couple's relationship in more detail.

The script will be written by none other than Big Fish's John August.

He's also contributed to the Aladdin remake, which is to be released in May 2019.

When is the Grease prequel released in the UK?

While rumours of its release have been circulating, it is not yet clear when the film will be released.

The sequel, Grease 2, was released four years after the original film was out, but was a flop in comparison to the first movie.

Who's in the cast?

As the film is still in its conception phase, the cast has yet to be announced.

One thing's for sure - they'll have big boots to fill!

The original cast was led by John Travolta as Danny, and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.

Other key cast members include Stockard Channing as Rizzo, Jeff Conaway as Kenickie and Didi Conn as Frenchie.

When was the original movie released?

The original movie was based on the 1971 musical.

The live motion movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John came out in 1978, and its soundtrack remains to be one of the most popular albums of all-time.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The walrus scene left Our Planet viewers crying

Netflix fans heartbroken over walrus scene in David Attenborough's Our Planet
There's a new animated version of The Addams Family coming soon

When is the new Addams Family film released in the UK, who's in the cast and what's the trailer for the 2019 movie?
There's a new Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast - and it looks great!

When is the Game of Thrones exhibition on in Belfast, how do I get tickets and what's on display?
David Attenborough

When is David Attenborough's Our Planet coming to Netflix?

The late Princess Diana will be portrayed by actress Emma Corrin

Who is Emma Corrin? Netflix casts actress to play Princess Diana in The Crown season 4

Trending on Heart

Happy National Siblings Day!

Happy National Siblings Day 2019! Best memes and messages

Lifestyle

A technician fixes individual lashes to a client (stock image)

How to care for and remove your individual Russian volume eyelash extensions at home

Beauty

The blogger told her fans that a 9-5 job isn't for her

Blogger hysterically cries after her Instagram account is deleted, claiming she is ‘nothing’ without her following

Celebrities

Dr Sam Daily Sunscreen

How to correctly apply SPF to prevent wrinkles and protect skin: How to use sun protection in your beauty routine

Beauty

Summer Ready

Four steps to getting 'summer ready' legs: Body brushing, shaving and fake tan

Beauty

Woman has four bees in her eye

Four bees found living inside woman’s eye and feeding off her tears

Lifestyle