When is the Grease prequel out, who's in the cast and when was the original with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John released?

A prequel to the original Grease movie is rumoured to be on its way. Picture: Getty

It's been announced that a new Grease prequel, called Summer Loving, is on its way!

Since its release in the late 1970s, the original Grease movie has established itself as a cult classic. Now, it's been revealed that a new prequel is in the works.

Here's everything we know so far - including info about the release date, the cast and the plot...

What is Summer Loving about?

Summer Loving is said to expand on the lyrics from the famous song, 'Summer Nights' - meaning we will get to see what went down between Sandy and Danny THAT summer!

Paramount's Players division have apparently been playing with the idea for some time now, and are keen to explore the couple's relationship in more detail.

The script will be written by none other than Big Fish's John August.

He's also contributed to the Aladdin remake, which is to be released in May 2019.

When is the Grease prequel released in the UK?

While rumours of its release have been circulating, it is not yet clear when the film will be released.

The sequel, Grease 2, was released four years after the original film was out, but was a flop in comparison to the first movie.

Who's in the cast?

As the film is still in its conception phase, the cast has yet to be announced.

One thing's for sure - they'll have big boots to fill!

The original cast was led by John Travolta as Danny, and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy.

Other key cast members include Stockard Channing as Rizzo, Jeff Conaway as Kenickie and Didi Conn as Frenchie.

When was the original movie released?

The original movie was based on the 1971 musical.

The live motion movie starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John came out in 1978, and its soundtrack remains to be one of the most popular albums of all-time.