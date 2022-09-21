Bake Off favourite Carole breaks down in tears after bake collapses

21 September 2022, 13:58

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Great British Bake Off viewers were left heartbroken as they watched Carole burst into tears during Tuesday's show.

Bake Off favourite Carole broke down during the latest episode of The Great British Bake Off after her mask bake collapsed.

On Tuesday's show, the contestants were given the challenge of creating a mask out of biscuits for judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Carole decided to take inspiration from the Phantom of the Opera for her mask, and was delighted with the results before it unexpectedly collapsed.

The Bake Off contestant could be seen running back to the mask to try and fix it, before using her tea towel to dry her eyes.

Carole attempted to rescue her mask after the biscuit creation collapsed
Carole attempted to rescue her mask after the biscuit creation collapsed. Picture: Channel 4

Some of the contestants tried to help salvage the bake as presenter Noel reassured her that the creation was still beautiful.

While trying to compose herself, Carole said: "I was so pleased with it, really pleased. Can’t mend that. It’s just collapsed."

Carole used her tea towel to wipe away her tears after the pressure in the Bake Off tent got too much for her
Carole used her tea towel to wipe away her tears after the pressure in the Bake Off tent got too much for her. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers of the hit baking show took to Twitter to support Carole, with one person commenting: "I am literally in tears at Carole asking everyone if they want any help, all the while her showstopper has broken on the stand."

Another person wrote: "I wanna give Carol a hug so bad."

Bake Off presenter Noel reassured Carole that her biscuit mask still looked great
Bake Off presenter Noel reassured Carole that her biscuit mask still looked great. Picture: Channel 4

Despite the collapse of her mask, it was Maisam that left the tent on Tuesday, not Carole.

Maisam called the experience of being on the Bake Off "life changing" and "one of the best decisions" of her life.

The previous week saw Will sent home, meaning there are now ten contestants left in the Bake Off tent.

