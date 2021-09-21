Who is Crystelle? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant

21 September 2021, 18:55

Great British Bake Off contestant Crystelle is 26 years old and from London
Great British Bake Off contestant Crystelle is 26 years old and from London. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

From her age, job and bake-filled Instagram - here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Great British Bake Off hopeful.

The Great British Bake Off tent 2021 is welcoming young hopeful Crystelle to the competition this year as she competes against 11 other hopefuls on the Channel 4 show.

With a strong passion for baking and travelling, Crystelle is one of this year’s most intelligent contestants as she speaks an impressive four languages thanks to her love of travel - something she plans to use in many of her bakes for Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

GBBO star Crystelle has an Instagram feed full of delicious bakes
GBBO star Crystelle has an Instagram feed full of delicious bakes. Picture: Crystelle/Instagram

Here’s everything you need to know about Crystelle from her job, age and even her rather tasty looking Instagram account.

Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Crystelle?
Quadrilingual, Crystelle certainly can handle any lack of understanding that might happen in this year’s Great British Bake Off tent.

With a passion for all things travel and baking, Crystelle plans to use her adventures around the globe to inspire many of her bakes in this year’s competition.

She also has a secret talent of singing and even joined a choir to fill up her days during the Covid lockdown.

How old is Crystelle and where is she from?
Aged 26, GBBO contestant Crystelle is from the big city of London.

What is Great British Bake Off Crystelle’s job?
When she’s not busy travelling the world and trying out amazing food, Crystelle works as a Client Relationship Manager.

Is GBBO’s Crystelle on Instagram?
If you want an Instagram full of tasty bakes and top cooking tips than Crystelle’s profile is the one for you. Follow the GBBO star @crystellepereira.

