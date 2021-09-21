Who is Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off? Meet the 2021 contestant

21 September 2021, 18:58

GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent.
GBBO star Jairzeno is keen to show off his signature flavours in the Bake Off tent. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Jairzeno from the Great British Bake Off 2021 is set to impress with his unusual flavours - here’s everything you need to know about the hopeful including his age, where he’s from and his job.

Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Jairzeno is one to watch in this year’s famous white tent, hosted by Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Bringing unusual and wonderful flavours to his bakes, Jairzeno is hoping to impress the judges, and beat the other 11 contestants, with his originality.

Set to be on our Channel 4 screens every Tuesday, here is everything you need to know about Jairzeno including where he’s from, his age and what his very important job is.

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant Jairzeno?
Already labelled as one to watch this year - Jairzeno is hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with his interesting combination of flavours in his bakes.

With baking being as “easy as breathing” for Jairzeno, he is hoping to achieve plenty of those famous Paul handshakes. However, when he’s not a hit in the kitchen, he is hitting the pavement fast as he’s successfully ran plenty of marathons over the years all around Europe.

How old is GBBO contestant Jairzeno and where is he from?
Aged 51, Jairzeno currently lives in London. He was born in Trinidad which has inspired plenty of his bakes.

What does Bake Off contestant Jairzeno do for a job?
Jairzeno has a very official job title as Head of Finance.

