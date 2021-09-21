Who is Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off? Meet 2021 contestant who loves baking and criminology

21 September 2021, 18:55

Great British Bake Off contestant Lizzie believes flavour is more important than the look
Great British Bake Off contestant Lizzie believes flavour is more important than the look. Picture: Channel 4

By Zoe Adams

Say hello to Great British Bake Off contestant Lizzie who is all about the flavours - here’s everything you need to know from her age to her Instagram and even her fun tattoos.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 is back on Channel 4 and one hopeful looking to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with her bakes is Lizzie.

One of this year’s younger contestants, Lizzie is hoping to beat the other 11 hopefuls with her flavoursome bakes rather than precise presentation.

So who is Lizzie from the Great British Bake Off? Here’s everything you need to know including where she’s from, her age and her job.

GBBO star Lizzie has a collection of tattoos including one dedicated to her love of cake
GBBO star Lizzie has a collection of tattoos including one dedicated to her love of cake. Picture: Lizzie/Instagram

Who is GBBO contestant Lizzie?
One of this year’s fun contestants is Lizzie who has declared she’s more about taste than precision. In fact, she’s into baking so much, she even has ‘Cake?’ tattooed on her inner lip.

A big fan of Samba, Lizzie prides herself on being calm meaning the pressure from the Bake Off judges, and the heat in the tent, won’t be a problem for her.

Lizzie also has a big interest in criminology after achieving a degree in the subject.

How old is Lizzie and where is she from?
Aged 28, Lizzie is from Liverpool and lives in an annex in her parent’s garden with her partner and adorable dog, Prudence.

What is GBBO contestant Lizzie’s job?
When she’s not baking up a storm in the kitchen, Lizzie works as a car production operative.

Is GBBO contestant Lizzie on Instagram?
You can find Lizzie on Instagram at lizzieacker_. You won’t find many of her bakes on her account but you will see plenty of cute photos of her dog and all of Lizzie’s interesting and quirky tattoos.

