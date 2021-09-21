Who is Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant Tom? Everything you need to know from his age to Instagram account

21 September 2021, 18:55

Great British Bake Off contestant Tom has been labelled the ‘Midnight Baker’ by his mum - Channel 4
By Zoe Adams

Tom is aiming high as one of this year’s Great British Bake Off 2021 contestants - here’s why he’s called the ‘Midnight Baker’ plus what his job is and where he’s from.

The Great British Bake Off 2021 is welcoming Tom, the ‘Midnight Baker’ to their tent on Channel 4 this year.

Competing against 11 other contestants, GBBO star Tom developed a love for all things cake when he was young, even taking part in a baking club, meaning he’s had plenty of experience with making the perfect sponge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off 2021 contestant from his age, his important job and even his baking nickname from his mum.

Who is Great British Bake Off contestant 2021 Tom?
Tom, age 28, started his love of baking started really young and has been something his parents have only encouraged - they’ve even called him the ‘Midnight Baker’.

Tom has said he likes to “mix up his bakes” which could make for some interesting weeks in the GBBO tent.

When the contestant isn’t attached to his mixing bowl, he’s got plenty of other hobbies to keep him busy including running and amateur dramatics.

Where is Tom from and what does he do for a job?
From Kent, Tom balances out his fun lifestyle of baking and drama with a rather complex job as a software developer.

Is Tom from Great British Bake Off 2021 on Instagram?
If it’s baking inspiration you want, then Tom’s Instagram account, @toofarfletched is definitely for you.

Full of colourful and tasty treats, you’ll certainly leave his profile with a need for something sweet.

