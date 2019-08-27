Paul Hollywood leaves Great British Bake Off contestants in tears after 'having a go' at them

Noel admitted he felt like a therapist. Picture: Channel 4

By Mared Parry

The cooking show judge has made many of the new contestants cry as he's being tougher than ever.

Paul Hollywood has been "having a go" at some of the new Great British Bake Off contestants, according to The Mirror.

The TV judge has left the show's hosts, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding admitted that they felt like therapists because of it, as they've been consoling the upset competitors.

Paul told The Mirror that he'd not been too nice to the poor contestants after they'd suffered from baking disasters.

The 53-year-old - who's constantly in the headlines due to his turbulent breakup with ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fulham - revealed:

"There were times when there was a bit of a disaster on one of the technicals.

"I walked in and saw it and sort of had a go at them, which caused a little bit of emotion."

The silver fox continued: "Yes I made them cry. They’re more pack animals now. Upset one and they all get upset...

"I think I hardened up a little bit this year actually."

"When they’re younger, they need to start somewhere and sometimes they don’t listen.

"A couple of them didn’t listen and I went over and taught the point again and again and again and again, and they still didn’t get it."

Sandi told The Mirror: "Yeah, it wasn’t good. You know how when you’re at school and other pupils are in trouble, but even though it wasn’t you, you still feel s*** inside?

"We felt like that. We were like, ‘oh God’."

The Great British Bake Off kicks off TONIGHT at 8pm n Channel 4, with cake week.