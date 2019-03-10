Harry Redknapp breaks down in tears over wife Sandra on The Jonathan Ross Show

Harry Redknapp cries over his love for wife Sandra during TV talk show. Picture: ITV

The I’m A Celebrity winner steals the nation’s hearts once more as he wells up over his wife of 51 years

Harry Redknapp won a legion of fans during his time in the jungle thanks to his sweet stories of wife Sandra.

And now the former football manager, 72, has stolen our hearts once more by tearing up in conversation over his marriage on The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night.

Revealing he ‘feared the worst’ when Sandra, 71, was diagnosed with sepsis a matter of days before jetting off to Australia, Harry couldn’t help but let his emotions pour out when he re-watched the clip of them reuniting on the show last year.

The former football manager cried in conversation with Jonathan Ross on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

“I nearly didn’t do the show because she wasn’t very well.

“I said look, if anything’s not right I’ve got to know because I’m out of there," explained Harry.

He opened up about the worry he felt when producers called him away from camp.

"I suddenly got a message to speak to people in the bush telegraph, and they said you've gotta leave the camp, you've gotta go," he said.

"I said 'where am I going?," I feared the worst. I thought Sandra's obviously not well".

Harry and Sandra Redknapp reunite during I'm A Celeb 2018. Picture: ITV

Thankfully, King Of The Jungle Harry realised moments later that his wife of 51 years was not only safe and well but there to surprise him.

"Oh, you're welling up!," Jonathan said before hugging the father-of-two.

Fans of the show were quick to take to Twitter to share their love for Harry and his long-lasting relationship.

“Is it just me, or does anyone else get emotional watching that clip of #harryredknapp and Sandra on last years @imacelebrity ? #RelationshipGoals,” wrote on viewer.

"Watching Jonathan Ross show and everyone should aim in life to be loved by someone who loves them as much as Harry Redknapp loves Sandra," wrote another.

While some else said: "I will forever cry at Harry and Sandra #jonathanross".

Harry and Sandra Rednapp met aged 17 and tied the knot just a year later in 1967.

They have two sons together, Jamie and Mark.