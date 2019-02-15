Holby City and Casualty are going to crossover in a brand new drama

Holby City and Casualty will crossover in a new series . Picture: Holby City

The world's of Holby City and Casualty are finally going to collide in a brand new hospital drama series.

For the first time since 2005, the cast of Holby City and Casualty will join forces for a two-part crossover special on BBC One as the staff of the emergency department and the wards come together when Holby City Hospital is plunged into chaos.

Characters from both shows will interact with one another, and their storylines are set to intertwine in a dramatic two episode run.

Simon Harper, Executive Producer of Holby City and Casualty, claims fans can expect a thrilling experience when the show airs.

He explained: “We’ve known for some time there’s been major audience appetite for a mega crossover between these sister shows, so that’s exactly what we are serving up!"

"You’ll see both the Casualty and Holby teams striving heroically against the odds in two episodes of pure, nail-biting, taut, emotional medical drama."

The plot with surround a major cyber-attack that puts Holby into blackout and disables most of the hospital’s automated monitoring equipment.

At the same time Sacha (Bob Barrett) is in a car crash which injures his daughter Bekka (Francesca Barrett) and Ric’s (Hugh Quarshie) granddaughter Darla (Naomi Katiyo), one of whom might be pregnant.

Amongst the chaos is Connie (Amanda Mealing) who is left to save the life of a member of her own team with surgery.

Jac (Rosie Marcel) comes to his rescue and is ready to operate but with only one theatre available in the blackout, Connie and Jac have to make the impossible decision of which of their friends to try and save first.

The crossover will begin during Casualty on Saturday 2 March and will conclude during Holby City on Tuesday 5 March on BBC One.