Who plays Hope in Sex Education and where have you seen her before?

17 September 2021, 09:36

Who is the actor who plays Hope in Sex Education season 3? Here's your need-to-know on Jemima Kirke.

The much-anticipated new series of Sex Education has just arrived on Netflix, and we're absolutely over the moon.

Season three will continue to follow the lives of Otis, Maeve, and the other teenagers at Moordale High - and will also feature a number of notable new characters.

One of these is new headmistress Hope, played by Jemima Kirke, who you'll likely recognise from a number of other prominent TV shows and films.

Here's your need-to-know on the actress.

Jemima Kirke plays new headmistress Hope in Sex Education
Jemima Kirke plays new headmistress Hope in Sex Education. Picture: Netflix

Who is Jemima Kirke? What's her age and where is she from?

Jemima, 36, is an English-American artist, actress and director.

She was born in London to English parents, and raised in New York City. Jemima became friends with Lena Dunham while attending Saint Ann's School in New York City, and took on a supporting role in her short film Tiny Furniture in 2010 as a favour to her - which was one of her first acting roles.

What else has Jemima Kirke been in?

Jemima is best known for playing Jessa Johansson in HBO series Girls, which was written by Lena Dunham. She appeared in all six seasons of the show between 2011 and 2017.

She also had supporting roles in Ava's Possessions (2015) and The Little Hours (2017). In 2018, she and her sister Lola Kirke starred in film Untogether.

Jemima starred in Girls with friend Lena Dunham
Jemima starred in Girls with friend Lena Dunham. Picture: Alamy

It was announced earlier this year that Jemima would join the cast of Sex Education, playing Moordale's new headmistress Hope, who "plans to turn Moordale back into the pillar of excellence it's always been".

An official synopsis for the series reads: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way.

"Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff."

Is Jemima Kirke on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @jemima_jo_kirk.

