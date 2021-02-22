How many episodes are there of Below Deck Mediterranean season one? See the full episode guide

Below Deck Med season one full episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish on E4?

Below Deck Med is about to become your new favourite reality show through lockdown.

The spin-off series was originally shown all the way back in 2016 on Bravo in the US, but now it’s being aired on E4.

Season one of Below Deck Med follows the staff on board a luxury yacht in Greece as they try to please a string of rich guests while also living in very close quarters to one another.

But how many episodes are there of the show and when does it finish on E4? Find out everything...

How many episodes are there of Below Deck Med season one?

There are 13 episodes of Below Deck Med which will all be aired on E4.

The series begins on Monday February 22, which means the final episode will be shown on Wednesday February 10.

Below Deck Med episode guide

See the Bravo synopsis' for every episode of Below Deck Med season one.

Episode 1 - It's All Greek to Me

Join Chef Ben Robinson and eight new crew members as they prepare the Ionian Princess for a new charter season around the Greek Islands. Fresh faces present new challenges as the crew learns to work and live together while preparing to welcome their first guests. Bosun Bryan gets an unexpected promotion, while chief steward Hannah has her hands full with her ambitious third stew. Trying to meet the guests' one non-negotiable request, they run into an unforeseen obstacle: streaming a live football game in the middle of the Mediterranean.

Episode 2 - Game Time

The crew's effort to stream a football game in the middle of the Mediterranean doesn't go as planned, but their efforts don't go unnoticed by the charter guests. Bobby crushes on Julia, and Jen feels like she's getting assigned all of the tedious tasks by Bryan. After staying up all night with the primary's husband, Tiffany breaks down after Hannah confronts her for not finishing her duties.

Episode 3 - Model Deckhands

After the crew's first night off, Hannah puts her foot down when Bobby and Danny bring girls back to the yacht. Bryan attempts to smooth things over with the captain, but the boys are given their first strike. When an all-female group charters the yacht, the crew struggles to keep up with their demands. Danny breaks yachtie rule number one and drama ensues.

Episode 4 - Lovesick Danny

Danny disobeys a direct order from Captain Mark when he decides to give a love poem to a charter guest. Julia calls her boyfriend, while Bobby's feelings for her grow stronger. Tiffany works harder on her stew skills in hopes of Hannah noticing. On their night off, Ben is torn between two stews, but is shocked when he finds one of them in his bunk with Bryan.

Episode 5 - My Big Fat Greek Threesome

The crew prepares for their next charter hailing from Oklahoma. The stews are tasked with putting together a country hoedown. Meanwhile, the deck crew unravels when Danny accuses Bobby for not being part of the team. Danny is in hot water for overstepping his boundaries.

Episode 6 - Entrée-vous

New charter guests come aboard to celebrate their seven-month dating anniversary, and the crew must provide the romantic trip of their lives. Ben takes Hannah on a date, but a major galley miscommunication during the guests' dinner could tarnish any romantic hope for the two. When a nearby vessel begins to sink, the Ionian Princess crew has to spring into action to help save it.

Episode 7 - Who's Got Game

Hannah experiences the ultimate betrayal when Ben goes to the Captain in his epaulets about their galley miscommunication. After back-to-back charters, the Ionian Princess crew finally enjoys a much deserved day off until Bryan decides to give Danny a lesson in deckie etiquette. Meanwhile, Julia closes the door on Bobby, reminding him she's in a committed relationship. When an all-male bachelor charter group comes on board, Danny and Bobby are tasked with finding the guests arm candy in Mykonos.

Episode 8 - Charter King

Hannah's migraine explodes when the charter guests bring back a large group of girls on board. Upon their exit, the bachelors anoint Danny as the charter MVP, much to the chagrin of Bobby and Bryan. Danny continues to lose the respect of his crew by breaking yet another yachtie code and inserting himself into Hannah and Ben's business.

Episode 9 - Fever Pitch

Hannah and Ben redefine their relationship, while Bobby realises he can't shut off his feelings for Julia. After the crew pulls off a beach BBQ without a hitch, Ben is tasked with making American S'mores in Greece. Meanwhile, Bryan takes the captain's orders to heart when he confronts Julia about not completing her duties. Danny falls ill as Bryan turns up the heat on his performance.

Episode 10 - Charter From Heaven, Charter From Hell?

While Danny is away, the crew revels in his absence. When Bryan confronts Jen, she finally stands up to him. Meanwhile, Tiffany's feelings for Ben increase, while Bobby continues to be sidelined by Julia. As one easy-going charter leaves, the crew is blindsided with a new group of highly demanding guests.

Episode 11 - They Hate Us Cuz They Ain't Us

The demanding charter guests extend their stay and Hannah puts on her best stew face to regain their trust. Julia and Ben have a class war after a miscommunication goes awry. Meanwhile, the Captain gives Danny his phone back, putting Bryan on high-alert. Ben's friendship with Hannah deepens when he confides in her about his deep-seated issues.

Episode 12 - The Beautiful Thing About Subpar

As the guests prepare to leave after their extended stay, Hannah hopes her charm wins them over and they leave a generous tip. Meanwhile, Captain Mark is left with a decision that will shake up the entire crew after things escalate between Danny, Bobby and Bryan. Ben and Tiffany take their flirtation to the next level, unbeknownst to Hannah. Bobby's plan to bring a date back on the boat backfires.

Episode 13 - That Was Very Greek Of Us

For the final charter, an all-male group brings their own set of demands, and an exhausted crew must struggle to keep up. After weeks of building frustration, the girls band together to confront their First Mate Bryan. Everyone prepares to say goodbye to the Ionian Princess, but not before last minute feelings are revealed and the charter season goes out with a bang.