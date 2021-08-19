How many episodes of The Defeated are there on Netflix?

How many episodes of The Defeated season one are there? Here's your need-to-know...

The Defeated is the latest star-studded drama series to hit Netflix, with all episodes of season one available to stream now.

The show is set in post-war Berlin in 1946, and tells the story of an American cop named Max who arrives in the city to help set up a new police force.

The official synopsis reads: "Max McLaughlin is an American cop who arrives in Berlin in the summer of 1946 to help create a police force in the chaotic aftermath of the war."

If you're just getting started on the show and are wondering how many episodes are left, we've got the lowdown...

There are eight episodes in total, which are as follows:

First Trick Brother of Edmund Rainbows Nakam Bellyful Blessed Mutti Homecoming

The Defeated is available to watch on Netflix now. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast of The Defeated?

The main cast for the Netflix series are:

Taylor Kitsch plays Max McLaughlin

Michael C Hall plays Tom Franklin

Logan Marshall-Green plays Moritz McLaughlin

Nina Hoss plays Elsie Garten

Tuppence Middleton plays Claire Franklin

Is there a trailer for The Defeated?

There is! You can watch the full trailer below:

How can I watch The Defeated?

All eight episodes of season one are streaming on Netflix now.