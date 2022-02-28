How many episodes of Vikings: Valhalla are there on Netflix?

Vikings: Valhalla episode guide. Picture: Netflix

By Polly Foreman

Vikings: Valhalla episode guide: find out how many episodes of season one there are on Netflix.

If you're looking for your next Netflix binge watch, Vikings Valhalla could be just the ticket.

The historical drama, which is the sequel to the original Vikings series, has shot up to the number one spot on the streaming service's charts since its release last week.

Vikings: Valhalla is set 100 years after the original series, and tells the story of the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, which was marked by the 1066 Battle of Stamford Bridge.

The show is proving hugely popular with viewers, and many have taken to social media to praise the series.

The historical drama has proved hugely popular with Netflix viewers. Picture: Netflix

One person wrote: "Vikings: Valhalla is a WILD ride! It’s super fast-paced and packed with awesome fight sequences. Great characters. Solid story. A must-watch for Vikings fans, and perfectly accessible to newcomers."

Another added: "Talk about amazing characters! Well written, well played. I am stunned!"

If you're just getting started on the new series, here's your need-to-know on the episodes:

How many episodes of Viking: Valhalla are there?

There are eight episodes in Vikings: Valhalla. Picture: Netflix

There are eight episodes in total, which are as follows:

The Greenlanders Viking The Marshes The Bridge Miracle The Last Daughter of Uppsala Choices The End of the Beginning

Vikings: Valhalla is available to watch on Netflix now