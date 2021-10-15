How many episodes of You season 3 are there?

After what has felt like a *very* long wait, You season three has finally landed on Netflix.

The thriller series first aired in 2018, and has proved a huge hit with viewers across the world.

It stars Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe Goldberg, whose delusional obsessions with different women are the running theme of the series.

Season three follows Joe and Love (played by Victoria Pedretti) after their move to the suburbs with their new baby.

You will see Love and Joe raise their baby. Picture: Netflix

The official synopsis reads: "Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers, and Insta-famous biohackers.

"Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape."

If you're just getting started on the series, here's the lowdown on the episodes:

You season three dropped on October 15. Picture: Netflix

There are 10 episodes in total, which are as follows:

Episode one: And They Lived Happily Ever After Episode two: So I married An Axe Murderer Episode three: Missing White Woman Syndrome Episode four: Hands Across Madre Linda Episode five: Into the Woods Episode six: W.O.M.B. Episode seven: We're All Mad Here Episode eight: Swing and a Miss Episode nine: Red Flag Episode 10: What is Love?

You season three is available to watch on Netflix now