How old is Jonathan Van Ness, who's the Queer Eye hairdresser's ex boyfriend Wilco Froneman and is he single?

Here's everything you need to know about Jonathon from Queer Eye. Picture: PA Images/Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Jonathon is starring in Season 4 of Queer Eye - here's everything you need to know about him.

With Season 4 of Queer Eye right around the corner, we can’t wait for the 'Fab Five' to serve up some incredible makeovers and make us all cry.

But while we love watching the Netflix original, how much do we really know about it’s stars - especially Jonathan Van Ness.

He might be our favourite hairdresser and general grooming expert, but there’s so much more we need to know, like who is he dating and where do we recognise him from?

How old is Jonathan Van Ness?

Jonathon is 32-years-old and his birthday is 28 March 1987.

Who is his ex boyfriend Wilco Froneman?

Jonathon and Wilko started dating at the end of last year and they made their first public appearance at the Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on September 9.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be and just a few months later the Queer Eye star announced they had parted ways.

Sharing a shirtless photo of himself on Instagram, Jonathon added the caption, "cheaters never prosper," before swiftly deleting it and asking his fans not to judge his ex.

He wrote: “Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him on his page. Just let us move on, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Years celebration! Your girl Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug.”

Wilco is a South African rugby player based in New York City, who plays for the Gotham Knights.

He also played rugby in Ireland before he moved to the United States.

In addition to being an athlete, according to his LinkedIn, he’s also a Transfer Pricing Manager at Big Four accounting firm Deloitte.

One look at his Instagram page also shows he’s obsessed with his adorable Boston terrier named Leja.

Is Jonathon single?

Queer Eye fans were sent into a frenzy last months when Jonathon’s co-star Antoni Porowski shared a picture of the pair kissing on Instagram.

"I guess Amurica's birthday's our anniversary, babe," he captioned the surprising photo.

But it turns out, it was all just a big practical joke, as Jonathan later wrote on his own social media account: "It was all Antoni's idea.

“But maybe someday we will fall in love @antoni #notacouplebutitwasfunright."

So, it looks like the star IS single at the moment.

What else has he done on TV?

Jonathan created a web series parody Gay of Thrones, in which he and a guest recapped the most recent episode of Game of Thrones in Van Ness' hair salon.

He also hosts his own Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness podcast.

But if you think you recognise Jonathon from somewhere else, he actually starred in Taylor Swift’s recent music video ‘You Need To Calm Down’.

When is Queer Eye Season 4 on Netflix?

Queer Eye season 4 is released on Netflix on July 19, 2019.