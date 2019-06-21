Kingsman prequel: What is the UK release date, is Taron Egerton starring in it, and what's the plot?

21 June 2019, 13:13

Kingsman: Secret Service is about to get a prequel
Kingsman: Secret Service is about to get a prequel. Picture: 20th Century Fox

It's been confirmed that a new Kingsman prequel is on its way - here's everything we know about the movie so far...

Kingsman: Secret Service is about to get a prequel, entitled The King's Man.

As well as the new movie set ahead of Eggy's time, fans will also be treated to a prequel to the 2017 movie, The Golden Circle, which starred Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Channing Tatum and others - it even featured a little cameo from Elton John.

Here's what we know so far about The King's Man - including the UK release date and cast...

What will the Kingsman prequel be about?

The new Matthew Vaughn-directed Kingsman movie will be set before Eggsy's time - and will explore some of history's worst tyrants.

In a bid to prevent mass devastation, it is the job of the original King's Man to try and stop them.

When will it be released in the UK?

The new Kingsman prequel will be released in the UK on 14 February, 2020.

It was originally meant to hit cinemas this November, but it was pushed back to next year.

Will Taron Egerton be in it and who else is in the cast?

Sadly, Eggsy (played by Taron Egerton) will not be returning for the Kingsman prequel.

Instead, the new film will follow a fresh set of characters played by the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Matthew Goode and Gemma Arterton.

Other cast members include Charles Dance, Stanley Tucci and Djimon Hounsou.

Is there a trailer for it?

As it stands, no official trailer for the movie has been released, but we're expecting one shortly.

