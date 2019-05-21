Rocketman's Taron Egerton steps out with girlfriend Emily Thomas at the London premiere of the Elton John movie

Taron Egerton invited mum Christine and girlfriend Emily Thomas to the London premiere of Rocketman. Picture: Getty

By Emma Clarke

Rocketman star Taron Egerton attends the film's London premiere with girlfriend Emily Thomas - and his mum Christine.

Ahead of the UK release of the new Elton John movie, Rocketman, Taron Egerton, 29, attended the glamorous UK premiere at the Odeon Luxe, along with the rest of the star-studded cast.

Taron, who plays Sir Elton John in the new Dexter Fletcher-directed movie, stepped out onto the blue carpet in London's Leicester Square last night - before taking a cute snap with his mother Christine and girlfriend, Emily Thomas, 25.

Taron Egerton attended the Rocketman premiere in London with his girlfriend Emily Thomas. Picture: Getty

The Eddie the Eagle star was wearing a dapper brown and grey striped suit, with a paisley print tie, while girlfriend Emily donned a mulberry-coloured, custom-made ETRO dress, with a bejewelled bandeau top and sheer skirt.

The gorgeous brunette wore her hair up in a messy bun, with loose strands at the front.

Posing in front of the cameras, Taron planted a kiss on his beau's cheek, before inviting his mum Christine onto the blue carpet to take a sweet family photo.

Christine wore a coral-coloured dress and paired it with a sparkly silver clutch and heels.

Taron also posed with his mum, Christine, on the blue carpet. Picture: Getty

Other members of the Rocketman cast - including Bodyguard's Richard Madden and Black Mirror's Bryce Dallas Howard - attended the glitzy event in Leicester Square last night, before Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish rocked up.

Elton wore a navy suit with black lapels, and the 'I'm Still Standing' singer had the word 'Rocketman' emblazoned on the back.

Other guests included Claudia Schiffer, Kelly Osbourne, James Blunt and Liz Hurley.

The London premiere for Rocketman kicked off in Leicester Square on Monday night. Picture: Getty

Rocketman is released in cinemas across the UK tomorrow (Wednesday, 22 May).