Channing Tatum shocks fans by posting FULLY NAKED picture after losing bet to girlfriend Jessie J

The Magic Mike star posted the pic after losing a bet to Jessie J. Picture: Instagram

Channing Tatum posted a nude picture of himself in the shower Instagram after he lost a game of Jenga to girlfriend Jessie J

If you've ever wondered what Channing Tatum looks like while he's showering (and who hasn't?), you're in luck - because the Magic Mike star, 39, posted this a photo of himself doing precisely that to Instagram last night.

He uploaded the pic after losing a game of Jenga to his girlfriend Jessie J, 31, and captioned it: "I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish.

"The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked... Smh and fml... I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again... 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej".

Channing recently delighted fans by sharing a gushing tribute to Jessie on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her for her birthday, she said: "Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light. You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire.

"You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you. You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby."

Channing and Jessie got together soon after he split from wife-of-10-years Jenna Dewan.

The pair, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006, announced their separation on Instagram, writing: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."