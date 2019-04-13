Who is Taron Egerton, how tall is he and does he have a girlfriend?

13 April 2019, 16:44 | Updated: 13 April 2019, 16:48

Actor Taron Egerton
Actor Taron Egerton. Picture: Getty

The 29-year-old Welsh actor from Aberystwyth is also known for his singing ability and takes on the role of Elton John in this summer’s forthcoming biopic film.

Egerton found his debut in television and has since found fame appearing in a number of films over the the last few years. He accepted the Rocketman lead in 2017, which tells the story of Elton John's musical prodigy and rise to fame.

Paramount Pictures produced the film, hiring director Dexter Fletcher, who also worked on 2018's Oscar-Award winning Bohemian Rhapsody.

Egerton's Elton John performance will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May.

What other movies has he been in?

Rocketman won't actually be the first movie in which Egerton performs an Elton John number. He sang "I'm Still Standing" as the voice of Johnny, a gorilla, in the animated musical Sing (2016).

More recently he played Robin Hood for the 2018 adaption of the classic tale, which included Leonardo DiCaprio as a producer.

He was among the all-star line up for 2016's Eddie the Eagle, as well as Legend (2015), Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and the sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017).

Taron Egerton played Robin Hood for the 2018 film
Taron Egerton played Robin Hood for the 2018 film. Picture: Getty

Does the Rocketman star have a girlfriend?

Egerton with Emily Thomas at the 2019 BAFTAs
Egerton with Emily Thomas at the 2019 BAFTAs. Picture: Getty

Despite a brief break-up this winter, Egerton confirmed in February he and long-term girlfriend Emily Thomas had reunited. Prior to the break-up they had been dating for two years.

The pair attended BAFTAs and the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party together.


Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party
Taron Egerton and Emily Thomas attend the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Picture: Getty


How tall is Taron Egerton?

How does Egerton measure up to the real Rocket Man? He's 5ft, 9in or 1.75 metres tall, while Elton stands 5ft, 7in or 1.72m.

