Pink and Hugh Jackman to perform The Greatest Showman together at the Brit Awards? Fans are convinced the stars will collaborate for opening number

Fans think Pink could join Hugh Jackman on stage for the opening number. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Will Pink join Hugh Jackman on the Brits stage on Wednesday night for The Greatest Showman performance?

This year’s Brit Awards are set to be one of biggest ever, with a confirmed opening number by Hugh Jackman of The Greatest Showman.

Taken from the hit musical film starring Hugh, Zac Efron and Zendaya, fans can’t wait to see the spectacular performance after a sneak peak of the routine was shared online.

This year Pink is being honoured with the Outstanding Contribution To Music Award at the Brits, and will also be performing on the night.

Hugh Jackman will perform The Greatest Showman at the Brits. Picture: Getty

With Hugh and Pink in the same room, many fans are speculating that the pair will join forces for the opening number.

Commenting on Hugh’s backstage look into the routine, one fan commented: “Wonder if Pink will perform with you.”

Pink recently covered A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman soundtrack, a song performed in the film by Hugh.

Pink and her daughter Willow released a sweet rendition which Hugh admitted he cried at.

Pink and her daughter recently covered A Million Dreams from the soundtrack. Picture: Getty

Hugh told Entertainment Tonight: "They were amazing.

“I got to see them backstage at the show when they were down in Australia and, you know, they were really touched by the movie and it meant a lot to them and the fact that they reached out and asked to do this (and) Willow actually sang, it meant the world to me."

He added: “I teared up when I saw that video for the first time.”

Whether Pink and Hugh will come together for the opening number is still anyone’s guess, but everyone is very hopeful.

You can hear Pink’s new single Walk With Me on Heart Breakfast this morning from 8am.