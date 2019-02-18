Hugh Jackman reveals behind the scenes sneak peek of his Greatest Showman BRITs performance

Hugh Jackman is in rehearsals for the BRITs. Picture: Instagram

The Greatest Showman star is the opening act of the 2019 BRIT Awards this Wednesday.

Hugh Jackman has the coveted opening slot at the BRIT Awards this Wednesday and he has taken to Instagram to share a sneak peek at his performance.

The Greatest Showman star who played the role of PT Barnum in the film is performing the musical's title song at the awards show.

In the clip Hugh is seen in front of an army of dancers and acrobats swinging from arial ropes as they rehearse the moves for The Greatest Show.

He announced the news to fans on Twitter that he would be performing at the star studded event on Twitter last week and it is giving fans another chance to watch him perform live after tickets for his tour sold out.

Rehearsals for the @BRITs are going really well! pic.twitter.com/c3o4R8QGAP — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 12, 2019

The arena tour called 'The Man. The Music. The Show' will head to arena's up and down the country but he has sold out his nearly week long run at the O2 already.

Those lucky enough to have BRIT Awards tickets will get another opportunity to see him in London at the prestigious venue.

Other performers on the night include Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith - watch it live on 20th February on ITV.