Idris Elba confirms Luther film will start filming this year

Idris Elba will be back as John Luther in a new film. Picture: BBC

By Alice Dear

Luther fans have been waiting for this for a long time, and now a movie spin-off of the hit series is finally happening.

Idris Elba has updated fans on the upcoming Luther film, revealing that it will start filming in 2021.

It has been two years since Detective John Luther has graced our screens, with series five of the hit drama airing in January 2019.

Idris Elba said he was excited to start filming the film adaptation of Luther later this year. Picture: BBC

Now, we have a film adaptation to look forward to, and it sounds like we won't have to wait to long.

Speaking to MistaJam on Heart FM's sister station Capital FM, Idris Elba said that filming will start this year.

When asked what his plans were for 2021, he said: "Apart from making more music, people that love my film and stuff, listen, I'm going to be making Luther: The Movie.

"I'm super excited and I hope the fans are sort of excited for that. It's been a long time coming for a movie, so I'm excited about that."

At the moment, it is unknown the storyline of the film, and which characters will be returning – accept for Luther, of course.

Speaking to Digital Spy last year about the film, Idris said: "With a film, the sky is the limit.

"Obviously, you can be a little bit more bold in the storylines, maybe international, a little bit sort of up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther."

The release date of the upcoming film has not yet been released. Picture: BBC

The end of series five of Luther ended with the apparent death of Alice Morgan and the main star being arrested at the scene of his colleague's death, DS Catherine Halliday.

With so much left unexplained, we can't wait to see what the film will reveal.

