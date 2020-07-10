Luther film: Idris Elba says film adaptation 'this close' to being made

Luther could be making a return – this time in a film. Picture: BBC/PA

By Alice Dear

Idris Elba has sparked new hope among fans for a film adaptation of BBC drama Luther.

It has been years since Idris Elba has put on his tweed jacket and stepped back into the role of Detective John Luther, but we may not have to wait long to see his return.

The actor, 47, has sparked new hope among fans that a film adaptation of the hit BBC drama may be in the works.

Idris Elba last portrayed John Luther in series five of the hit BBC drama. Picture: BBC

According to Sky News, during a virtual Q&A for another of his TV shows, In The Long Run, Idris said: "There isn't a real format plan for Luther at the moment."

However, he went on to add: "I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film.

"And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

Idris Elba said he is behind Luther coming back as a film. Picture: PA

Luther ran for five seasons between 2010 and 2019, and quickly became critically acclaimed.

The last episode of series five aired in January 2019, and saw the death of Luther's new detective partner Catherine Halliday, as well as the psychotic Alice Morgan.

The season also ended with Luther getting arrested, leaving some loose ends for more stories.

