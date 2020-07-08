Princess Diana's Panorama interview 'to be explored in four-part Channel 4 documentary'

Princess Diana was interviewed for Panorama in 1995. Picture: PA

By Polly Foreman

The upcoming series is set to revisit the famous Princess Diana Panorama interview from 25 years ago.

Princess Diana's interview about her marriage to Prince Charles will reportedly be explored in an upcoming Channel 4 documentary.

The four-part series - which looks set to be screened this Autumn - will look back at her famous talk with Martin Bashir in detail.

Princess Diana discussed her marriage to Prince Charles in the interview. Picture: PA

A TV insider told The Sun: "The documentary intends to look at the years leading up to the controversial interview, and the aftermath of discussing her relationship to the heir to the throne.

"It’s obviously timed to coincide with the anniversary of the Panorama programme, not to mention airing just as Netflix drama, The Crown, also delves behind the scenes of Charles and Di’s marriage.

Diana was interviewed by Martin Bashir. Picture: PA

"The show will make for particularly uncomfortable viewing for the royals and couldn’t have come at a more difficult time for them."

Charles and Diana got married in 1981. Picture: PA

The interview took place on November 20 in 1995, with Princess Diana discussing Prince Charles' relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, now the Duchess of Cornwall.

In the interview, Princess Diana said that she struggled as "there were three of us in this marriage — so it was a bit crowded".

She also said that she hoped she would be the 'Queen of people's hearts' if she could never be Queen.

