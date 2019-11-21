Who is Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne and how many children do they have?

Jacqueline is the proud mum to two little girls, Ella and Mia. Picture: Instagram/Jacqueline Jossa

By Alice Dear

Jacqueline Jossa is sure to start missing her family soon as she settles into life in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle earlier this week, and is already struggling to come to terms with the conditions of living in away from her home comforts.

The mother-of-two, who found fame in EastEnders, is sure to be missing her family back in the UK, who have been supporting her online.

But who is Jacqueline’s husband and how many children do they have?

Dan and their children are supporting Jacqueline from the UK. Picture: Instagram/Dan Osborne

Who is Jacqueline’s husband?

Jacqueline Jossa is married to reality TV star Dan Osborne.

Dan Osborne found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, and later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Splash!.

Dan and Jacqueline have been together since 2013 and dated for two years before they got engaged in 2015.

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

How many children does Jacqueline and Dan have?

Jacqueline and Dan welcomed their first child together, Ella, in 2015.

Three years later, the couple welcomed their second baby girl, Mia.

Jacqueline is also stepmum to Dan’s first child, six year old Teddy.