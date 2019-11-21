Who is Jacqueline Jossa’s husband Dan Osborne and how many children do they have?

21 November 2019, 21:00

Jacqueline is the proud mum to two little girls, Ella and Mia
Jacqueline is the proud mum to two little girls, Ella and Mia. Picture: Instagram/Jacqueline Jossa
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jacqueline Jossa is sure to start missing her family soon as she settles into life in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa entered the I’m A Celebrity jungle earlier this week, and is already struggling to come to terms with the conditions of living in away from her home comforts.

The mother-of-two, who found fame in EastEnders, is sure to be missing her family back in the UK, who have been supporting her online.

But who is Jacqueline’s husband and how many children do they have?

Dan and their children are supporting Jacqueline from the UK
Dan and their children are supporting Jacqueline from the UK. Picture: Instagram/Dan Osborne

Who is Jacqueline’s husband?

Jacqueline Jossa is married to reality TV star Dan Osborne.

Dan Osborne found fame on The Only Way Is Essex, and later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Splash!.

Dan and Jacqueline have been together since 2013 and dated for two years before they got engaged in 2015.

The couple tied the knot in 2017.

View this post on Instagram

Let's do it all over again.

A post shared by Jacqueline Osborne (@jacjossa) on

How many children does Jacqueline and Dan have?

Jacqueline and Dan welcomed their first child together, Ella, in 2015.

Three years later, the couple welcomed their second baby girl, Mia.

Jacqueline is also stepmum to Dan’s first child, six year old Teddy.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Kate Garraway's husband is Derek Draper

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

Gordo will be returning in the new series of Lizzie McGuire

Hilary Duff confirms Adam Lamberg will return as Gordo for Lizzie McGuire reboot
This Morning robot

Holly Willoughby squirms as she interviews world's smartest robot on This Morning
Caitlyn Jenner's brother died when she was 26

I'm A Celebrity star Caitlyn Jenner built up 'tough attitude' after brother's tragic death
Holly Willoughby brought some sparkle to our screens

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £50 Zara skirt and Jigsaw blouse

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

People couldn't believe the mum's method of breastfeeding and have called it child abuse

Mum blasted with death threats over her 'abusive' method of breast-feeding

Lifestyle

PTA volunteer numbers have been dwindling over the years (stock image)

Headteacher sparks debate after urging working mothers to help more with school PTAs

Lifestyle

This hack will switch up the game for you in the morning

Woman's crafty hack to defrost car windscreen hailed a 'game changer'

Lifestyle

Poundland has ditched it's 'everything £1 strapline'

Poundland ditches ‘everything’s £1’ slogan with products costing up to £5

Lifestyle

Chris Martin has said Coldplay are pausing their touring

Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

Music

BA passengers are facing delays after a 'technical fault' (stock image)

British Airways delays: thousands face being stranded abroad after 'technical issue'

Travel