I'm A Celeb's Jacqueline Jossa and Nadine Coyle admit they fancy Ant and Dec

The show's presenters seem to have some new admirers. Picture: ITV

The Geordie duo have some new fans in the Australian jungle... and they're over the moon.

Ant and Dec were chuffed to find out they've gained some new admirers on this year's I'm A Celebrity.

The Geordie duo, both 43, were shown tonight reacting to a clip where Nadine Coyle, 34, and Jacqueline Jossa, 28, discussed them and how they were a 'bit of alright'.

READ MORE: Myles Stevenson admits he would sleep with Kate Garraway

The duo joked about the campmates' comments. Picture: ITV

Having a natter in the camp, popstar Nadine admitted she would like a bit of Declan Donelly, and soap actress Jacqueline shared she fancied a bit of Ant McPartlin.

They shared their admiration with the camp, who all agreed, and so did the fans of the show at home.

One Twitter used shared: "Have to agree with Nadine @antanddec Love the both but prefer Dec"

Another added: "totally agree ! U lads are like a fine wine - deffo fitter with age !! #ImACeleb #antanddec #agreewithmeladies"

While another viewer who shared the same view pitched in "Can actually see why nadine and jac find ant and dec attractive!"

After the conversation aired, it cut to a shot of the presenters in the studio where they joked about "older ladies fancying younger men" after Myles, 28 made a comment earlier in the show about fancying Kate Garraway, 52.

Do you agree with the campers about how good looking Ant and Dec are?