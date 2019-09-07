'I'm not massively into sex, I prefer flirting,' admits Gary Lineker

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker prefers dinner to bedroom romps. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

He couldn't stop scoring as a former England striker, but Gary Lineker admits he prefers dinner dates than action in the bedroom.

The former Tottenham and Barcelona player reveals he's still single after splitting from his second wife, underwear model Danielle But in 2016.

He says he's been on odd dates but isn't planning on getting into a serious relationship as he's 'incredibly fussy'.

He told the Times magazine: "It’s a stupid and horrible thing to say in a way, but I’m not massively into sex. I quite like flirting a little bit.

"Now that’s all I do. But then after that… This is really being honest: It’s like hard work. Going on a date and then, yes, come on, let’s do it. Do we really have to do all that? So I’ve hardly had any dates."

He continued: "I’ve had the odd one. But I’m straight right from the start. I say, 'I don’t want a relationship; a nice dinner’s fine'."

Would probably have preferred a slightly different headline but thanks for the interview. https://t.co/nU4oqP3vMT — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 7, 2019

Gary shared a link to the interview with his 7.4million followers, joking: “Would probably have preferred a slightly different headline but thanks for the interview."

Pal and comedian David Baddiel, 55, was quick to tease a reply: “Bit weird for someone who was always scoring,”

But quick-witted Gary wrote back: “Been a while since I was in the box.”

David added: “Its the positional play that’s key,” to which Gary replied: “All about attacking the space sometimes from in front, occasionally from behind.”

Ricky Gervais also responded with a GIF laughing at Gary's revelations.

Gary Lineker caused a few chuckles on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Gary was married to Michelle Cockayne for ten years before divorcing in 2006. They have four sons together.

His seven year marriage to Danielle, who is 19 years his junior came to an end three years ago as the presenter didn't want any more children.