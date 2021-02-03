It's a Sin cast: Everything you need to know about Donald Bassett actor Nathaniel J Hall

3 February 2021, 15:59

Nathaniel J Hall has previously opened up about his HIV diagnosis
Nathaniel J Hall has previously opened up about his HIV diagnosis. Picture: Instagram/Channel 4

How old is It's a Sin's Nathaniel J Hall and what else has the HIV and AIDs activist starred in?

Channel 4's new drama It's A Sin is already a huge success, having already had 6.5 million views on All 4.

The incredible five-part series, written by Russell T Davies, follows a group of gay friends living in London during the AIDs epidemic in the 1980s.

Actor Nathaniel J Hall appears in episode three of It’s a Sin as Donald Bassett, the boyfriend of Olly Alexander's character Ritchie Tozer.

But how old is Nathaniel and what else has he been in? Here’s what we know…

How old is It’s a Sin’s Nathaniel J Hall?

Nathaniel J Hall is 34-years-old and was born in Manchester.

It looks like theatre runs in the family as his mum was actually in an amateur dramatics company when she was pregnant and performed in a show when Nathaniel was young.

The star studied Theatre and Performance at The University of Leeds and graduated in 2008.

Now, Nathan describes himself as a freelance theatre-maker, writer, performer, producer and HIV activist.

What else has Nathaniel J Hall been in?

Before starring in It’s a Sin, Nathaniel created his own one-man play which explored his own experiences with HIV.

The actor has previously opened up about catching HIV at the age of 16 after having sex for the first time.

“I was diagnosed very, very young,” he told Sky.

“There was a lot of working through all that shame of being gay and trying to unpick all that homophobia that I’d internalised. And then [came] this other thing, I’d contracted this virus.

“I didn’t tell anyone, I didn’t tell my family and my friends – I told very few friends – until about 2017. And I think I thought I was dealing with it. You know, I just boxed it up, put it on a shelf, it was fine. I was like, it’s my life, it’s my medical record, I don’t need to tell anyone.”

