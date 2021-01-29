It's a Sin cast: Who is in the Channel 4 drama and where have you seen them before?

See the full cast of Channel 4's It's a Sin. Picture: Instagram

Who plays Colin in It's a Sin and who else stars in the Channel 4 drama? Here's what we know about the cast...

If you’re looking for something else to watch over lockdown, It's A Sin is currently airing on Channel 4.

The series follows the lives of three young gay men affected by the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

Years and Years creator Russell T Davies wrote the show and it is loosely inspired by his’ own real-life experiences as an 18-year-old gay man living in London in the early 80s.

It’s a Sin has an amazing cast with a lot of famous faces you might recognise in the line up - here’s everything you need to know about the stars of the show…

The cast of It’s a Sin

Olly Alexander as Ritchie Tozer

Olly Alexander is playing the main character Ritchie Tozer and is best known as the lead singer of band Years & Years.

This isn’t Olly’s first acting role, as he has also starred in shows Bright Star and Funny Bunny.

Callum Scott Howells as Colin Morris-Jones

Callum Scott Howells plays Colin Morris-Jones in it's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

Colin Morris-Jones moves to London with the hopes of becoming a Savile Row tailor.

He’s played by acting newcomer Callum Scott Howells and it’s his first major acting role.

Omari Douglas as Roscoe Babatunde

Omari Douglas plays Roscoe Babatunde in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

18-year-old Roscoe is played by actor Omari Douglas, who is also a newcomer to the TV acting world.

Nathaniel Curtis as Ash Mukherjee

Ash Mukherjee is played by Nathaniel Curtis who is also making his on-screen debut in It’s A Sin.

Lydia West as Jill Baxter

Lydia West stars as Jill Baxter in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

Jill is a drama student who meets Ritchie and Ash at university in London.

Actress Lydia West is best known for playing Lucy in Dracula (and she also starred in Russell T Davies’ BBC One drama Years and Years.

Keeley Hawes as Valerie

Keeley Hawes stars as Valerie in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

Ritchie’s mother Valerie is played by Keeley Hawes.

Obviously, TV fans will know Keeley for starring in the likes of Line of Duty, Bodyguard, Ashes to Ashes and The Durrells.

Other credits include Summer of Rockets, Year of the Rabbit, Honour and recent ITV drama Finding Alice.

Shaun Dooley as Clive

Shaun Dooley is Clive in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

Shaun Dooley is playing Ritchie’s dad Clive and is best known for roles in The Woman in Black, The Awakening, Official Secrets and Eden Lake.

He has also had roles in The Witcher and Gentleman Jack.

Neil Patrick Harris as Henry Coltrane

How I Met Your Mother fans know Neil Patrick Harris as lothario Barney.

He’s also had roles in Gone Girl, Glee and American Horror Story.

Stephen Fry as MP Arthur Garrison

Stephen Fry plays MP Arthur Garrison in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

The real life Stephen Fry also has a role in It’s a Sin as a politician desperate to impress Margaret Thatcher.

Obviously, Stephen is known as a well-known actor, comedian, and presenter of QI.

Tracy Ann Oberman as Carol Carter

Tracy Ann Oberman is Carol Carter in It's a Sin. Picture: Channel 4

Tracey Ann Oberman is playing Carol Carter and previously starred as Chrissie Watts in EastEnders.

Her other roles include Friday Night Dinner, Doctor Who, After Life, and Grantchester .

Who else is in It’s a Sin?

Brassic star Ruth Sheen is playing Sandra, while Andria Doherty plays Eileen Morris-Jones.

