ITV's hit police drama The Bill to return to our screens to ease boredom during lockdown

Fans of The Bill will be excited to hear about the episodes airing again. Picture: ITV

The popular TV drama will return for reruns on a streaming service, 10 year after its finale.

The Bill is set to return to our screens very soon in a bid to relieve everyone from their boredom as lockdown is extended yet again due to the coronavirus.

The ITV drama ran for a whopping 26 series from the mid eighties until 2010 when it was axed, and followed the Metropolitan Police and all of their dramas.

Many iconic characters were introduced to us over its 27-year run and fans will be excited to hear the old episodes are being added to the streaming service, UK TV Play.

The hit crime show is set to return for our binging pleasure on streaming service UK TV Play - who have announced they're now streaming the entire first five series of the soap.

The police drama ran for a whopping 27 years but was axed by ITV after a format change failed to revive their previously incredible ratings.

The Bill ran from 1984 to 2010. Picture: ITV

The show struggled in the ratings since it was revamped and moved to a later 9pm slot in 2009.

It was then brought down from two episodes a week to just one.

Having previously managed between five and six million viewers, it slumped to just 3.4million before finally being given the axe.

The show was based in the fictional Sun Hill police station with DC Mickey Webb, Samantha Nixon, Sgt June Ackland, PC Tony Stamp, and Sgt Bob Cryer as some of its main characters.