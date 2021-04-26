Is ITV's Viewpoint based on a true story?

Viewpoint is based on a true story. Picture: ITV

Set in Manchester, the five-part series tells the story of DC Martin Young and DC Stella Beckett as they investigate the disappearance of primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman.

DC Young uses the home of single mum, Zoe Sterling, to set up police surveillance to keep an on the prime suspect, who happens to be Gemma’s partner.

ITV describes it as “a compelling, tense, claustrophobic thriller that turns the spotlight on the observer rather than the observed”.

Noel Clarke plays DC Martin King in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

Is Viewpoint based on a true story?

While Viewpoint is mostly the creative work of co-writers Harry Bradbeer and Ed Whitmore, it is loosely based on a true story.

In an interview with ITV, Harry explained that a police officer once asked his neighbour if they could use her spare room for surveillance of the neighbourhood.

He said: “He was there for a couple of weeks, peering through a chink in the curtains, but never revealing who he was looking at.

“She became intrigued and gradually worked out it was a case of drug dealing in the opposite house but it was odd having this man there.”

Harry added: “Her husband was away on business – it was both rather tense and erotic having this strange man in her flat.

“It struck me as a great premise for a TV series. What if the police are investigating a murder and what if a relationship developed between the policeman and his host?”

Executive producer Lucy Bedford added: “As soon as Harry told me about the true story that inspired Viewpoint, I was instantly hooked and it has been a real joy to see such a rich and fruitful collaboration spring up between him and the very talented Ed Whitmore.

Alexandra Roach is playing Zoe Sterling in Viewpoint. Picture: ITV

“Part character-driven drama and part Hitchcockian thriller, Ed’s scripts brilliantly interweave the personal and investigative into a gripping, taut, emotional story which surprises at every turn.”

Noel Clarke is playing the role of Martin Young, while Bronagh Waugh stars as his partner Stella Beckett.

Alexandra Roach is playing single mum Zoe Sterling alongside Amy Wren who has the role of missing Gemma.

Other actors include Fehinti Balogun, Catherine Tyldesley, Sarah Niles, Shannon Murray and Phil Davis.