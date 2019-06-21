Jeremy Kyle will ‘return to ITV’ with two new shows following guest’s death

Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed from ITV early this year after the death of one of their guests.

Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows.

This comes after The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after guest Steve Dymond’s tragic death.

However, according to Mirror.co.uk, Jeremy will still be appearing on our screens.

The TV presenter is releasing another series of The Kyle Files, where the star uses secret filming to tackle social issues.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed earlier this year by ITV. Picture: ITV

Jeremy is also reportedly going to be starring on another ITV programme, however the idea has not yet been cemented.

A source told the publication: “The Kyle Files will be back as usual in early 2020 and another show is being sought for him."

Recently, Jeremy refused to meet with MPs to give evidence as part of their inquiry into the TV show.

Next week, a number of senior executives of the show will meet with MPs, however, a representative for Jeremy has revealed the host will not attend to give evidence.

Chair of the digital, culture, media and sport, Damian Collins, said: “Kyle himself should be an important witness to that, as the show is based around him as the lead presenter of it".

Steve Dymond tragically died following his time of The Jeremy Kyle Show. Picture: PA

He went on to add: “We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week.”

Mr Collins said that they will be contacting Jeremy Kyle’s team to arrange a date when he will appear, and if not, “to understand fully the reasons why he is not able to appear".