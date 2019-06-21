Jeremy Kyle will ‘return to ITV’ with two new shows following guest’s death

21 June 2019, 11:10

Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows
Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed from ITV early this year after the death of one of their guests.

Jeremy Kyle will reportedly make a return to ITV with two new shows.

This comes after The Jeremy Kyle Show was cancelled after guest Steve Dymond’s tragic death.

However, according to Mirror.co.uk, Jeremy will still be appearing on our screens.

The TV presenter is releasing another series of The Kyle Files, where the star uses secret filming to tackle social issues.

READ MORE: Jeremy Kyle refuses to meet with MPs to give evidence into The Jeremy Kyle Show enquiry

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed earlier this year by ITV
The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed earlier this year by ITV. Picture: ITV

Jeremy is also reportedly going to be starring on another ITV programme, however the idea has not yet been cemented.

A source told the publication: “The Kyle Files will be back as usual in early 2020 and another show is being sought for him."

Recently, Jeremy refused to meet with MPs to give evidence as part of their inquiry into the TV show.

Next week, a number of senior executives of the show will meet with MPs, however, a representative for Jeremy has revealed the host will not attend to give evidence.

Chair of the digital, culture, media and sport, Damian Collins, said: “Kyle himself should be an important witness to that, as the show is based around him as the lead presenter of it".

Steve Dymond tragically died following his time of The Jeremy Kyle Show
Steve Dymond tragically died following his time of The Jeremy Kyle Show. Picture: PA

He went on to add: “We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week.”

Mr Collins said that they will be contacting Jeremy Kyle’s team to arrange a date when he will appear, and if not, “to understand fully the reasons why he is not able to appear".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Maura Higgins has several body tattoos

Love Island 2019 contestants' tattoos: From Maura's bum ink to Michael's body tats
Hollyoaks could be facing a tough future

Hollyoaks 'could face AXE' after losing almost half its viewers
Stranger Things series 3

Netflix release new Stranger Things season 3 trailer - and it looks EPIC
Eamonn Holmes was joined by Rylan Clark-Neal on This Morning today

Eamonn Holmes breaks down as he reveals the tragic reason why Ruth Langsford isn't on This Morning today
Alison Hammond wowed fans with her new look

Alison Hammond's dramatic weight loss stuns This Morning fans

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has been praised by fans for her latest honest post about parenthood

Stacey Solomon explains why she hasn't left the house in a month in honest post

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's new M&S edit will drop soon

Holly Willoughby collaborates with Marks & Spencer for her fifth ‘Holly Loves’ fashion edit, here’s what we know so far

Celebrities

The form has angered people across the UK

School asked pupils to vote for the "best looking" students and parents are furious

Lifestyle

Miranda Kerr got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010

When was Miranda Kerr married to Orlando Bloom, and how many kids does Katy Perry's fiancé have with the model?

Celebrities

Jake Gyllenhaal is starring in Spiderman: Far From Home

How old is Jake Gyllenhaal, who's the Spiderman actor's wife and what are his biggest movies?

Celebrities