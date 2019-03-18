Jill Dando documentary: New show explores the murder of the Crime Watch presenter on the 20th anniversary of her death

Jill Dando was tragically murdered on her doorstep in Fulham almost 20 years ago. Picture: Getty

It's been 20 years since the Crime Watch presenter was murdered on her doorstep in Fulham, London.

Now, on the anniversary of her death, the BBC are launching a new documentary.

When was Jill Dando murdered?

Crime Watch presenter Jill Dando was shot dead on her doorstep on 26 April, 1999.

Dando had left partner Alan Farthing's home in Chiswick earlier that fateful morning, and headed to her property in Fulham, London.

She was in the process of selling the house and apparently visited it less and less.

As she reached her front door around 11.32am, she was shot with a single bullet in the head.

Around 14 minutes later, Jill's neighbour Helen Doble found her dead.

Her body was taken to Charing Cross Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Barry George was wrongfully convicted of Jill's murder and was acquitted in 2008. Picture: Getty

Who is Barry George?

Barry George lived a mile or so from Dando's house and became the focal point of the Met Police's investigation a year after Jill's death.

George had a history of stalking women, sexual offences and other antisocial behaviour.

He was then put under surveillance and consequently arrested on 25 May and charged with her death on 28.

The judge at the Old Bailey sentenced George to life imprisonment, after he was found guilty of Jill Dando's murder in 2001.

Barry George made several appeals about the conviction based on the lack of evidence, and he was finally acquitted in August 2008.

When is the Jill Dando documentary on TV?

It is not currently known when the documentary is airing on TV, but it is expected to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death.

The programme will be airing on BBC One.