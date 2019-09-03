Joey Essex trolled by MasterChef viewers as he doesn't know what THYME is

By Mared Parry

The TOWIE star has been ruthlessly mocked after he had a lack of herby knowledge.

Joey Essex is currently appearing on Celebrity MasterChef and viewers have had a right giggle after the star admitted he had no idea what thyme is.

The 29-year-old former TOWIE star made a fancy bangers and mash on the show, which turned out surprisingly tasty despite him not knowing the difference between thyme and chives.

Joey is still going strong on the BBC show. Picture: BBC

This was the first round of the show and Joey was not eliminated despite his blunder.

He attempted to make pork and chive sausages with potato, onion and dill mash, and an onion gravy.

But his sausages were actually pork and thyme, with judge Gregg Wallace saying "you haven't put chive in these sausages, you put thyme in them".

To which Joey replied utterly confused with: "Thyme...? THYME? What do you mean thyme?"

Joey looked genuinely baffled when the judges told him he'd used the wrong ingredients. Picture: BBC

Joey's meal actually looked pretty good. Picture: BBC

We can only assume Joey thought Gregg had said "time" and hadn't heard of the herb at all.

The other contestants watched the hilarious scene unfold as the judges had to explain to the star what they meant, and were in fits of giggled as they looked on.

The other contestants found it hilarious. Picture: BBC

However, aside from the initial blunder and his incredibly thick gravy, Judge John Torode and Gregg were surprisingly impressed with Joey's meal, saying "your mash potato is really well made, really buttery, lots of salt and pepper - I like that.

"Your gravy has lots of flavour too, but it's a bit thick".

The judges, Gregg and John were baffled that Joey had never heard of thyme. Picture: BBC

The whole debacle went down a treat with viewers, but tonnes took to Twitter to mock the reality TV star and his lack of knowledge.

One said: "I doubt he can even tell the thyme" and another added: "What's thyme??? REALLY? He just gets worse".

And they weren't happy with the episode's result, which saw Joey go through to the next round.

An unhappy Tweeter said: "Celebrity Masterchef....Joey Essex...you have got to be kidding me...how could someone who did not even know he put thyme in his dish go through over a inspirational veteran????"

Celebrity Masterchef is on BBC One at 9pm every Monday.