Who's in the Celebrity MasterChef 2019 line-up? From Vicky Pattison to Joey Essex

Meet the famous faces putting their cooking skills to the test in this year's popular culinary competition

The line-up for Celebrity MasterChef 2019 has been revealed!

Strictly's Oti Mabuse, Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and TOWIE's Joey Essex will join a whole string of stars come August when the BBC show returns to TV.

Here's the full line-up of the amateur chefs hoping to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace with their cooking skills in this year's MasterChef kitchen.

Oti Mabuse

Professional dancer Oti Mabuse is best known for her starring role in BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing. The 28-year-old was also a captain on The Greatest Dancer alongside Cheryl and Matthew Morrison, and has starred in Celebrity Gogglebox.

Adam Woodyatt

Eastenders star Adam Woodyatt, 51, has played Ian Beale in the London-based soap since it first aired in 1985. He's the longest-serving actor in the show and will be swapping the chippy for the MasterChef kitchen.

Vicky Pattinson

Geordie Shore favourite Vicky Pattinson is best known for her party girl ways, but the reality star, 31, will be swapping her nights out on the 'toon for a stab at the Celebrity MasterChef title.

Joey Essex

Reality star Joey Essex is most famous for his part in The Only Way Is Essex. Starring in the ITV2 show from 2011 to 2013, the 28-year-old charmed viewers with his cheeky spirit and has since appeared on Celebs Go Dating, The Jump and Just Tattoo Of Us.

Elizabeth Bourgine

French star Elizabeth Bourgine was born in Levallois-Perret, near Paris. The actress and assistant director, 62, is popular for her role in British-French drama Death in Paradise – a murder-mystery series set in the Caribbean.

Josie Long

Comedian Josie Long will be joining the line-up this year in the hope of impressing Greg and John. The British star, 37, first began her stand-up career aged 14 and won the BBC New Comedy Awards at just 17. She continues to tour and performs at Edinburgh Festival most summers.

Rickie Haywood-Williams

Rickie Haywood-Williams is British DJ and television presenter, best known for playing his part in radio trio Rickie, Melvin and Charlie. He worked on the Kiss 100 Breakfast show, then moved to BBC Radio 1 this year.

Zandra Rhodes

Dame Zandra Rhodes is famed for her career in fashion. The rainbow-haired designer, 78, is a UK style icon and has been a household name in the industry for almost five decades.

Martha Reeves

American pop star Martha Reeves is best known for her beautiful voice. The music icon, 77, was the lead singer of Motown girl group Martha Reeves and the Vandellas.

Andy Grant

Retired middle distance runner Andy Grant, 35, is also joining the line-up this year. The health-conscious athlete will be bringing his cooking skills into the celebrity kitchen.

Kellie Maloney

Boxing manager and promoter Kellie Maloney, 66, will be testing out her culinary talents this year. She's best known for managing Lennox Lewis and starring in Celebrity Big Brother.

Dillian Whyte

Heavyweight boxing champion Dillian Whyte, 31, is best known for holding multiple regional heavyweight championships.

Mim Shaikh

BBC Radio 1Xtra presenter Mim Shaikh will be stepping in front of the judges to have his cooking skills marked.

Neil Ruddock

Former English footballer Neil "Razor" Ruddock, 51, is best known for his sporting career. The London-born athlete became a TV personality in later years.

Tomasz Schafernaker

British-Polish meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker, 40, works for BBC Weather.

Judge Jules

British DJ, record producer and entertainment lawyer Judge Jules will be joining this year's MasterChef line-up.