Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight? Kiefer Sutherland, Olly Murs, Winnie Harlow and more

20 April 2019, 16:00 | Updated: 20 April 2019, 16:01

Jonathan Ross is used to having Hollywood royalty on his sofa - and this week's episode of the weekly chat show is no different.

This week's lineup includes a supermodel, an actor come rock and roll star, and a celebrated British journalist.

Here's the lowdown...

Who's on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight?

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland is on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight
Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland is on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight. Picture: Getty

Kiefer Sutherland

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, 52, is best known for his roles in 24, Mirrors, Phone Booth and Young Guns.

Now, the Hollywood star has announced he will be kicking off his solo rock tour around the UK.

Speaking to Jonathan Ross, Sutherland opened up, saying he still has to deal with "heartbreak and disappointment" in life, despite of how "fortunate" he has been in his career.

On his decision to break into music, Kiefer said: "People will ask me why I didn't do this earlier. For me, specifically, I had to live a certain amount of my life before I felt anything I had to say was worth anyone else listening to."

Fashion model Winnie Harlow also speaks to Jonathan Ross this week
Fashion model Winnie Harlow also speaks to Jonathan Ross this week. Picture: Getty

Winnie Harlow

Fashion model Winnie Harlow, 24, is the face of the new 25th anniversary edition of MAC's Viva Glam campaign.

Channelling RuPaul, Winnie dons a red PVC corset and matching boots in the shoot.

Winnie is also a spokesperson for vitiligo and regularly opens up about her experience with the skin condition.

Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis is on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight
Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis is on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight. Picture: Getty

British journalist Emily Maitlis, 48, is best known for presenting Newsnight.

She also covers the live coverage of General Elections.

Talking on The Jonathan Ross Show tonight, Emily speaks about the time she saw Bill Clinton pick up a copy of the Kama Sutra at a hotel in India!

The Voice UK judge will be gracing the sofa tonight
The Voice UK judge will be gracing the sofa tonight. Picture: Getty

Fresh from judging The Voice UK, Olly Murs will be discussing his experiences on the talent competition.

The cheeky chap will also be putting on a live performance, as he releases his new album You Know I Know.

What time is The Jonathan Ross Show on tonight?

The eighth episode of the season airs on Saturday 20th April, 2019.

You can catch all the action on ITV at the earlier time of 9.20pm.

If you miss an episode, you can catch up on ITVHub after the show.

