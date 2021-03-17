Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh confirm fourth series will be the last

Killing Eve will finish after the fourth series. Picture: BBC

By Naomi Bartram

The BBC has confirmed Killing Eve series four will be the final instalment.

Ever since the first series back in 2018, we’ve all been hooked on Killing Eve.

The cat-and-mouse thriller follows intelligence agent Eve Polastri as she obsessively hunts for Russian assassin Villanelle.

Both Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh have picked up numerous awards for their incredible performances, but now it looks like their time on the series is coming to an end.

Bosses have confirmed the fourth season will be the last, with production beginning in the early summer in the UK and across Europe.

The fourth season of Killing Eve will be the last. Picture: BBC

But we'll have to wait a while to see the final instalment, as the series won't launch on BBC One until 2022.

After the news was revealed, Sandra, 49, praised the show as one of her ‘greatest experiences’, saying: "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

Jodie, 28, added: "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for.

"Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."

Killing Eve is based on Luke Jennings’ series of novels Codename Villanelle.

Sex Education writer Laura Neal is set to take over as the lead writer, following in the footsteps of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote.

Sally Woodward Gentle, the show's executive producer, said: "We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve.

"From the magical Phoebe via the delectable Emerald, super talented Suzanne and now mind-blowing Laura; headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew.

"No-one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up."

