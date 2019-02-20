Lorraine in race row after using ‘unflattering’ picture of Serena Williams alongside other glamorous stars

20 February 2019, 16:06 | Updated: 20 February 2019, 16:34

ITV viewers are not happy with the picture choice in Tuesday's segment
ITV viewers are not happy with the picture choice in Tuesday's segment. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A number of ITV viewers have hit out at morning show Lorraine following their picture choice of tennis player Serena Williams.

Outraged ITV viewers have taken to Twitter to accuse TV show Lorraine of purposely using an unflattering picture of Serena William because of her race.

In a segment about Meghan Markle’s baby shower and the speculated attendees, the show – on Tuesday – displayed pictures of Jessica Mulrouney, Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Ayda Williams.

One viewer took to Twitter to point of that while the pictures of Jessica, Amal and Ayda were all taken from events where they look made-up and glamourous, Serena’s was a picture of the tennis player caught off guard during a tennis match.

Some ITV viewers are unhappy with the picture choice of Serena Williams
Some ITV viewers are unhappy with the picture choice of Serena Williams. Picture: Getty

The person shared the shot from the show, commenting: “So... @lorraine... you couldn’t find a better picture of @serenawilliams?? I just find it funny how the only black woman represented in this montage is presented as this, whereas everyone else looks glamorous #Lorraine.”

Hundreds of people replied to the Tweet, accusing the ITV show of purposely picking this picture because of Serena’s race.

One person commented: “Crazy thing is even if you Google Serena Williams you will see nice images of her in tennis wear, they went to look for this pic specifically.”

ITV viewers have shared their outrage on Twitter
ITV viewers have shared their outrage on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Another added: “It is subtle.

“That does just enough without explicitly saying to be able to deny it was ever intentional “it was just the first picture we found” etc. It gives them wiggle room to say you’re the only one thinking of ‘race’.”

Another shared: “Nobody can tell me this is not deliberate.”

ITV were approached for comment.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Aj Prtichard

AJ Pritchard won't put 'labels' on his sexuality as he confirms same-sex couples on Strictly
Fans think Pink could join Hugh Jackman on stage for the opening number

Pink and Hugh Jackman to perform The Greatest Showman together at the Brit Awards? Fans are convinced the stars will duet for opening number
Vanessa Bauer reportedly has her sights set on skate partner Wes Nelson

Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer 'infuriating' co-stars with 'relentless pursuit' of Wes Nelson
Jane Danson revealed her favourite to win Dancing On Ice

Dancing On Ice's Jane Danson reveals the surprise favourite she's backing to win the show