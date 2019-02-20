Lorraine in race row after using ‘unflattering’ picture of Serena Williams alongside other glamorous stars

ITV viewers are not happy with the picture choice in Tuesday's segment. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

A number of ITV viewers have hit out at morning show Lorraine following their picture choice of tennis player Serena Williams.

Outraged ITV viewers have taken to Twitter to accuse TV show Lorraine of purposely using an unflattering picture of Serena William because of her race.

In a segment about Meghan Markle’s baby shower and the speculated attendees, the show – on Tuesday – displayed pictures of Jessica Mulrouney, Serena Williams, Amal Clooney and Ayda Williams.

One viewer took to Twitter to point of that while the pictures of Jessica, Amal and Ayda were all taken from events where they look made-up and glamourous, Serena’s was a picture of the tennis player caught off guard during a tennis match.

So... @lorraine... u couldn’t find a better picture of @serenawilliams?? I just find it funny how the only black Woman represented in this montage is presented as this, whereas everyone else looks glamorous 🤔🧐🤨#Lorraine pic.twitter.com/sRn7pq11YH — M.A.L.L.É (@iMallyUK) February 19, 2019

Some ITV viewers are unhappy with the picture choice of Serena Williams. Picture: Getty

The person shared the shot from the show, commenting: “So... @lorraine... you couldn’t find a better picture of @serenawilliams?? I just find it funny how the only black woman represented in this montage is presented as this, whereas everyone else looks glamorous #Lorraine.”

Hundreds of people replied to the Tweet, accusing the ITV show of purposely picking this picture because of Serena’s race.

One person commented: “Crazy thing is even if you Google Serena Williams you will see nice images of her in tennis wear, they went to look for this pic specifically.”

ITV viewers have shared their outrage on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Another added: “It is subtle.

“That does just enough without explicitly saying to be able to deny it was ever intentional “it was just the first picture we found” etc. It gives them wiggle room to say you’re the only one thinking of ‘race’.”

Another shared: “Nobody can tell me this is not deliberate.”

ITV were approached for comment.