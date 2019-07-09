When is the Love Island 2019 final? Here's what date the show comes to an end

9 July 2019, 17:08

Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now
Love island 2019 has been on for over a month now. Picture: ITV

When is the final of Love Island 2019? Find out everything you need to know

This series of Love Island may just be the most dramatic of all time, and we're very much in denial that the show will eventually come to an end.

However, the islanders have been in the villa for over a month now - so the end must be in sight. Here's everything we know about the final date.

When is the Love Island 2019 final?

ITV hasn't released the exact date of the final - but it has been claimed that the show will run for eight weeks.

When will Love Island 2019 end?
When will Love Island 2019 end? Picture: ITV

As the show started on 3rd June, if the eight week prediction is true, that means that it will finish some time at the end of July or beginning of August.

What happens during the final?

On the night of the final, one couple is crowned winner of the £50,000 prize.

However, in previous years there has been a twist - as one person in the couple is given the choice of whether to split the cash or steal it all for themselves.

Nobody has ever picked the latter option, but could this could be the year...

When is Love Island on ITV2 and how can I watch online?

Love Island is on every night (except Saturdays) at 9PM on ITV2. You can catch up on missed episodes on the ITV Hub.

For all the latest gossip from the Villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player, the Love Island App or ask Alexa to play the ‘Love Island Podcast’.

