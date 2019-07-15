Love Island fans reeling after Michael and Joanna told just one of them will be dumped in shock twist

15 July 2019, 07:38

Michael and Amber will be split up in the shock twist
Michael and Amber will be split up in the shock twist. Picture: ITV

Michael Griffiths and Joanna Chimonides were told they'd be split up in last night's episode

Love Island fans were left shocked last night after a savage twist saw Michael and Joanna they'd be split up - and just one of them dumped from the island.

Caroline Flack made the revelation after their fellow islanders opted to save Anna Kavili and Jordan Hames over them.

Amber and Jordan narrowly avoided being dumped
Amber and Jordan narrowly avoided being dumped. Picture: ITV

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, Amber Gill and Ovie Soko, Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor, Francesca Allen and Curtis Pritchard, and Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan were all saved by the general public. They then voted 3-2 to save dump Michael and Joanna.

Caroline then told them: "You can’t stay on Love Island as a couple. One of you must leave the island."

Love Island fans were shocked by the twist, with one tweeting: "Finally my hype about #LoveIsland is baaaaaaaaack this plot twist was really unexpected !!!".

Michael and Joanna were told just one of them would be dumped
Michael and Joanna were told just one of them would be dumped. Picture: ITV

Another added: "What a twist! Really hope Joanna leaves so Michael can recouple with Amber again! #loveisland".

And a third wrote: "Knew there was a twist in tonights dumping but leaving it on such a cliff hanger has ruined me 📷 #loveisland".

A fourth said: "Love Island producers are absolutely killing me hahahahahha that’s the best twist ever.. Michael you can run but you can’t escape haha #Mamber will be back together #LoveIsland".

