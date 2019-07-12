Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year

12 July 2019, 15:55 | Updated: 12 July 2019, 16:11

Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year
Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year. Picture: ITV2
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

ITV2 have avoided showing sex scenes in this year's Love Island, through fear it could affect the cast's mental health in the long run.

In previous series of Love Island, the ITV2 show didn't hold back when it came to sharing graphic scenes of the Islanders getting it on.

But this year - and, indeed, in season 4 - the producers have limited the amount of air time sex scenes get on the show.

The decision reportedly came after growing fears about the mental health and wellbeing of Love Island contestants after they leave the Majorca villa.

READ MORE: The flirtatious DM Curtis sent Maura has been revealed...

One of the most high-profile sex scenes from the show was from the 2016 series, where former Miss Great Britain, Zara Holland, was filmed having intercourse on national TV with fellow Islander, Alex Bowen.

After exiting the villa, Holland gave numerous interviews, speaking about how the decision to air the intimate clip had "ruined my life".

Immediately after the scene was aired on TV, Zara was stripped of her Miss GB title.

Former Miss GB, Zara Holland, was stripped of her title after her Love Island sex scene aired on TV
Former Miss GB, Zara Holland, was stripped of her title after her Love Island sex scene aired on TV. Picture: ITV2

An inside source from the Love Island villa told The Sun: “There’s a few couples having sex in the villa but it hasn’t been shown on TV – bosses are worried about upsetting them and fear ruining their lives.”

They added: “Most of them have said they’re not comfortable with their sex scenes being broadcast and bosses have taken it all into account.”

2019 contestant Amy Hart - who recently left the villa on her own accord - has spoken out about the way she was handled by the Love Island bosses during her stay.

The former air hostess opened up about her experience after touching down in the UK this week. Also speaking to The Sun, Amy explained: "When I wouldn't eat, they [producers] would stand over me and make me eat a bowl of food or I couldn't do the challenges."

She also commented on why the show doesn't reveal so many raunchy scenes this year: “No one wants to have sex as it’s a family show. It used to be more niche but my 73-year-old nan and grandad are obsessed with it.”

READ MORE: Amy Hart reveals she lost 6lbs in a matter of days after Curtis Pritchard split

Having said that, viewers have caught a glimpse of action this year; while they didn't have sex, Curtis and Amy clearly "did bits" under the sheets.

Equally, Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae were audibly cracking on at the end of an earlier episode.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Curtis and Maura have been growing closer

Curtis Pritchard's flirtatious Instagram DM to Maura Higgins has been revealed, as the Love Island stars grow closer
The islander loves switching her hairstyles up

Top hairdresser explains how to easily style your hair like Love Island's Molly-Mae
The teen returns to Albert Square after his stint in jail

EastEnders' Bobby Beale converts to Islam in new storyline

Last night's episode had a dumping after the girls had to choose someone to recouple with

What happened on Love Island last night? Season 5, episode 34 recap
Love Island star Chris Taylor has upset some viewers with his tattoo of a woman wearing a Native American headdress

Native American group slams Love Island star Chris Taylor's 'offensive' tattoos

Trending on Heart

The bizarre reason why pregnancy could be turning your toilet seat blue (stock images)

The reason why pregnant women are turning their toilet seats BLUE

Lifestyle

Caroline Flack has been spotted getting cosy with personal trainer Bradley Simmonds, but who else has she dated?

Caroline Flack boyfriends: New boyfriend Bradley Simmonds to ex-fiance Andrew Brady

Celebrities

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne have been dating since early 2018.

Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne relationship: Are they engaged and when did they start dating?

Celebrities

The mum shared her unusual method of getting rid of eczema on Instagram

Mum claims bathing her daughter, 3, in BREAST MILK treats her eczema

Lifestyle

Pink has hit back at mum-shamers on Instagram

Pink slams 'parenting police' in picture of daughter Willow, 7, playing in sprinklers with no helmet

Celebrities

Every celebrity on No 6 Collaborations Project

Ed Sheeran's new album: Every celebrity on No 6Ed Sheeran's new album: Every celebrity on No 6 Collaborations Project

Music