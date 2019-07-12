Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year

Why the Love Island contestants' sex scenes aren't being aired on the ITV2 show this year. Picture: ITV2

By Emma Clarke

ITV2 have avoided showing sex scenes in this year's Love Island, through fear it could affect the cast's mental health in the long run.

In previous series of Love Island, the ITV2 show didn't hold back when it came to sharing graphic scenes of the Islanders getting it on.

But this year - and, indeed, in season 4 - the producers have limited the amount of air time sex scenes get on the show.

The decision reportedly came after growing fears about the mental health and wellbeing of Love Island contestants after they leave the Majorca villa.

READ MORE: The flirtatious DM Curtis sent Maura has been revealed...

One of the most high-profile sex scenes from the show was from the 2016 series, where former Miss Great Britain, Zara Holland, was filmed having intercourse on national TV with fellow Islander, Alex Bowen.

After exiting the villa, Holland gave numerous interviews, speaking about how the decision to air the intimate clip had "ruined my life".

Immediately after the scene was aired on TV, Zara was stripped of her Miss GB title.

Former Miss GB, Zara Holland, was stripped of her title after her Love Island sex scene aired on TV. Picture: ITV2

An inside source from the Love Island villa told The Sun: “There’s a few couples having sex in the villa but it hasn’t been shown on TV – bosses are worried about upsetting them and fear ruining their lives.”

They added: “Most of them have said they’re not comfortable with their sex scenes being broadcast and bosses have taken it all into account.”

2019 contestant Amy Hart - who recently left the villa on her own accord - has spoken out about the way she was handled by the Love Island bosses during her stay.

The former air hostess opened up about her experience after touching down in the UK this week. Also speaking to The Sun, Amy explained: "When I wouldn't eat, they [producers] would stand over me and make me eat a bowl of food or I couldn't do the challenges."

She also commented on why the show doesn't reveal so many raunchy scenes this year: “No one wants to have sex as it’s a family show. It used to be more niche but my 73-year-old nan and grandad are obsessed with it.”

READ MORE: Amy Hart reveals she lost 6lbs in a matter of days after Curtis Pritchard split

Having said that, viewers have caught a glimpse of action this year; while they didn't have sex, Curtis and Amy clearly "did bits" under the sheets.

Equally, Tommy Fury and girlfriend Molly-Mae were audibly cracking on at the end of an earlier episode.