Curtis Pritchard's flirtatious Instagram DM to Maura Higgins has been revealed, as the Love Island stars grow closer

Curtis and Maura have been growing closer. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard was not embarrassed to confess to the other contestants he had slid into Maura Higgins' DMs before the show, and now we know what the message said.

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins have been growing closer and closer over the past week, following Amy Hart's departure from the villa.

Although Curtis is now coupled up with new girl Francesca, that doesn't seem to be stopping the Irish ring-girl from making her moves.

And while some people doubted Curtis' feelings towards Maura, it's clear he is attracted to the brunette beauty as he admitted earlier in the series he had slid into her Instagram DMs before the show.

Now, we finally know what the message said.

Maura is still fighting for Curtis, even though he is now coupled up with new girl Francesca. Picture: ITV

According to The Sun, Curtis had simply messaged Maura "you're stunning", on Instagram.

Maura has already admitted to not replying, telling him this week that she didn't see it, and didn't reply to men on Instagram anyway.

A source close to Curtis told the publication: "Curtis was taken with Maura’s beauty so couldn’t resist sending her a cheeky message.

“He was embarrassed that she ignored him as he doesn’t often slide into girls’ DMs."

Maura and Curtis got very close during the latest game. Picture: ITV

Curtis has found himself in a love triangle after Francesca decided to couple up with him. Picture: ITV

They went on to add: “He assumed she wasn’t interested.

“He loved ogling her sexy shots.”

In the recent recoupling, new girl Francesca made a bold move, choosing to couple up with Curtis, even though she was aware Maura had her sights set on him.

Maura was left to couple up with Chris, also a new face in the villa, which meant Marvin was sent home.

