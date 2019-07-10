Love Island songs of 2019: The best S5 music including the cover of Snow Patrol's You Could Be Happy

Love Island viewers are obsessed with the covers that have featured in season 5 of the ITV2 show. Picture: ITV2

Reality TV show Love Island not only adds a little drama to our lives, it provides us with a banging summer playlist.

And while there are lots of great tunes and songs in the show, it's the covers that feature in the ITV2 series that have fans going crazy.

But what covers feature in this year's show? Here are the best from season 5...

Wyldest's cover on Snow Patrol's 'You Could Be Happy'

Beth's cover of Avicii vs. Nicky Romero's 'I Could Be The One'

Hidden Citizens' cover of The Pet Shop Boy's 'It's A Sin'

Moss Kena's cover of Mark Ronson's 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' ft. Miley Cyrus

Grace Carter's cover of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'

Joseph William Morgan's cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Ruelle's cover of Frank Sinatra's 'Come Fly With Me'

2WEI's cover of Britney Spears' 'Toxic'

Jack Hawitt's cover of Ariana Grande's 'Into You'

2WEI's cover of Gnarls Barkley 'Crazy'